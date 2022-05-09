Power-Ranking Every NFL Offense After the 2022 Draft

0 of 32

The 2022 NFL offseason is far from over, but with the early waves of free agency and now the draft in the rear view, rosters are largely close to completion.

Yes, some notable free agents—like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller and Duane Brown—are still available. However, we have a pretty good idea of what offenses are going to look like around the league this season. On paper, some units unquestionably look better than their contemporaries.

Below, you'll find a look at all 32 offenses ranked according to factors like past production, player upside, playmaking potential—especially at the quarterback position and depth. There will be a fair bit of projecting here, as coaching changes, recent additions and incoming rookies make it harder to predict results for some squads than others.

2021 statistics—including points scored, yards per play, total yardage and offensive SRS (offensive quality relative to average) from Pro Football Reference—will provide a baseline for these rankings, though coaching, free-agent, trade and draft additions will also be considered.

How does every offense in the NFL stack up coming out of the 2022 draft? Let's take a look.