Power-Ranking Every NFL Offense After the 2022 DraftMay 9, 2022
Power-Ranking Every NFL Offense After the 2022 Draft
The 2022 NFL offseason is far from over, but with the early waves of free agency and now the draft in the rear view, rosters are largely close to completion.
Yes, some notable free agents—like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller and Duane Brown—are still available. However, we have a pretty good idea of what offenses are going to look like around the league this season. On paper, some units unquestionably look better than their contemporaries.
Below, you'll find a look at all 32 offenses ranked according to factors like past production, player upside, playmaking potential—especially at the quarterback position and depth. There will be a fair bit of projecting here, as coaching changes, recent additions and incoming rookies make it harder to predict results for some squads than others.
2021 statistics—including points scored, yards per play, total yardage and offensive SRS (offensive quality relative to average) from Pro Football Reference—will provide a baseline for these rankings, though coaching, free-agent, trade and draft additions will also be considered.
How does every offense in the NFL stack up coming out of the 2022 draft? Let's take a look.
32. Houston Texans
2021 Rankings: 32nd in total yards, 30th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Pep Hamilton
The Houston Texans offense was tough to watch at times in 2021 and posted the third-worst OSRS in the league. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants were worse. The lone bright spot was the play of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who carried himself well despite an underwhelming supporting cast.
Mills finished the season with 2,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a respectable passer rating of 88.8.
While the Texans will hope to see Mills take another step in year two, they didn't do a ton to upgrade his supporting cast. Houston added some decent running backs in Marlon Mack, Royce Freeman and Dare Ogunbowale, along with complementary receivers Chris Conley and DaeSean Hamilton. However, there isn't a big impact addition in the group.
Rookie first-round pick Kenyon Green should help boost the interior of the line, while rookie wideout John Metchie III may eventually be a standout—he suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game. In all, the Texans are only marginally better on paper than they were a year ago.
Pep Hamilton is an experienced offensive coordinator and should steer Houston in the right direction. However, he doesn't have a ton of talent at his disposal and will likely oversee one of the league's worst defenses in 2022.
31. New York Giants
2021 Rankings: 31st in total yards, 31st in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka
The good news for Giants fans is that New York does have the potential for significant improvement in 2022. The addition of offensive head coach Brian Daboll should provide a creative spark to the offense, while first-round pick and offensive tackle Evan Neal will help improve a line that surrendered 38 sacks last season.
If the Giants are going to be significantly better, though, two things will have to happen.
For starters, Daboll will need to get the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones. The Duke product has thus far failed to become a true franchise signal-caller. He went 4-7 as a starter last season while posting an 84.8 passer rating. That isn't the sort of growth New York hoped to see in year three, and the Giants recently declined Jones' fifth-year option.
It wouldn't be a complete shock to see backup Tyrod Taylor take over at quarterback at some point in the season.
Secondly, the Giants will need a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back. Barkley was a rookie Pro Bowler with more than 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2018, but injuries have derailed his career. Last year, Barkley returned from a torn ACL to appear in 13 games but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.
New York's other skill players—including Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson—form a serviceable group, but they're not going to carry the offense if Jones and/or Barkley struggle. New York tied for the league's worst OSRS last season, and it really isn't much better on paper now.
30. Atlanta Falcons
2021 Rankings: 29th in total yards, 26th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone
The Atlanta Falcons have some interesting pieces that could give them a potent offense in the future.
2021 first-round pick Kyle Pitts looks to be an elite tight end after topping 1,000 yards as a rookie. 2022 eighth overall pick Drake London has the potential to be Atlanta's long-term No. 1 receiver, and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder might be the Falcons' quarterback of the future.
"He has a path toward being a Pro Bowl-caliber player at the position if he gets in the right situation and can continue to work on his consistency," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote of Ridder.
Things don't look particularly promising for 2022, though. Atlanta traded away a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback in Matt Ryan and will likely turn to Marcus Mariota to start the season. Mariota, who has a 29-32 starting record and 89.5 passer rating for his career, projects as a merely serviceable option for the short term.
On top of a dip in quarterback talent, the Falcons must deal with an offensive line that surrendered 40 sacks last season and a skill-position group that lacks proven talent. Aside from Pitts, Atlanta's most reliable veteran is 31-year-old runner/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
Top veteran receiver Calvin Ridley is serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on the NFL.
This will be a transition year for the Falcons, and their first season post-Ryan will be a rough one offensively.
29. Carolina Panthers
2021 Rankings: 30th in total yards, 29th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Ben McAdoo
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is firmly on the hot seat heading into the 2022 season, and his team will need to show marked improvement for him to retain his job.
The Panthers had one of the league's worst offenses last season—they had the second-worst OSRS in the NFC—and it's fair to wonder if the unit is much better now. Carolina's free-agent additions—which include Austin Corbett, Rashard Higgins and Andre Roberts—were largely underwhelming. While rookie first-round tackle Ikem Ekwonu should be an instant-impact addition, the team's biggest question mark remains.
The Panthers still don't have a proven quarterback.
Carolina took a flier on former Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral in Round 3 and still has Sam Darnold on the roster. However, Corral is untested, while Darnold was a disaster in 2021. The former New York Jets signal-caller posted nine touchdown passes, 13 interceptions and a 71.9 rating last season.
The Panthers do have solid receivers in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, plus an elite running back in Christian McCaffrey. However, McCaffrey has struggled to stay on the field, playing in only 10 games over the last two seasons because of shoulder, hamstring and ankle injuries. Carolina signed D'Onta Foreman as insurance but McCaffrey's dual-threat ability is nearly impossible to replicate.
If McCaffrey can stay healthy, there is some upside to this unit. However, Carolina isn't going to field a top-flight offense until it finds a long-term answer at the game's most important position. Darnold isn't it, and a lot will hinge on Corral's development as a rookie.
28. Chicago Bears
2021 Rankings: 24th in total yards, 27th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy
We're about to find out just how much former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy did or did not hold back rookie signal-caller Justin Fields in 2021. The Ohio State product showed flashes of talent but was too often the victim of poor game planning and bad protection.
Fields was sacked 36 times in 12 games and was under pressure on 27.3 percent of his dropbacks.
This year, Fields will have a new head coach in Matt Eberflus and a new coordinator in former Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy. His supporting cast, though, isn't any better on paper than it was a year ago.
Chicago's "big" offensive additions include receivers Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and interior lineman Lucas Patrick. Chicago also added wideout Velus Jones Jr. in the third round of last month's draft.
With guard James Daniels and wideout Allen Robinson II both departing in the offseason, though, one might argue that Chicago's offensive roster is worse than it was last season.
On a positive note, Fields will have a wonderful young receiver in Darnell Mooney, a tight end with upside in Cole Kmet, and a solid backfield duo in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. However, this is a lackluster unit overall, and one dependent on a big second-year leap from Fields to find success.
Eberflus and Getsy inherited a mess of an offense—one with the third-worst OSRS in the NFC—and 2022 is sure to bring its fair share of growing pains.
27. Seattle Seahawks
2021 Rankings: 20th in total yards, 16th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron
The Seattle Seahawks took some big steps to improve their supporting cast this offseason.
Seattle addressed an offensive line that allowed 46 sacks in 2021 by using first- and third-round picks on tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, respectively. The Seahawks strengthened their backfield by re-signing Rashaad Penny and using a second-round pick on Kenneth Walker III.
The Seahawks also added a solid receiving tight end by acquiring Noah Fant in a trade with the Denver Broncos. The problem is that Seattle also traded future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson in that Denver deal.
Wilson has covered up a lot of issues in the Seattle offense over the years with his dual-threat ability, uncanny arm talent, leadership and vision. The Seahawks aren't going to get the same assets out of former Broncos signal-caller Drew Lock—who was also part of that Denver trade.
Lock has an 8-13 starting record and a career passer rating of just 79.3. The 2019 second-round pick wasn't the answer in Denver, though Seattle does believe he still has upside.
"He'd have been the first guy in this draft. I don't have any hesitation saying that," head coach Pete Carroll told Sports Radio KJR (h/t Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk).
Perhaps Lock will flourish with players like Penny, Fant, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf at his disposal. It's more likely, though, that Seattle experiences some significant struggles their first season without Wilson.
26. Detroit Lions
2021 Rankings: 22nd in total yards, 25th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Ben Johnson
The Detroit Lions offense was mostly underwhelming in 2021, finishing with the fifth-worst OSRS in the NFC. However, it did show signs of life late in the season, especially from then-rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.
St. Brown finished the year with six consecutive games with at least eight receptions and 70-plus yards. Running back D'Andre Swift also showed promise in 2021, finishing with more than 1,000 scrimmage yards in just 13 games. Quarterback Jared Goff was a serviceable if unspectacular game manager and will likely hold that role again in 2022.
It's hard to see Detroit being significantly better this season because its biggest offensive addition might not be ready to play early. The Lions traded up to grab former Alabama wideout Jameson Williams, who suffered a torn ACL in the national title game. However, Williams is a complete receiver who will make an impact once he gets on the field.
"Overall, Williams will be an immediate weapon for any NFL offense due to his speed and explosiveness and will walk into the league as one of its fastest and most dangerous players," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
The Lions also added wideout DJ Chark Jr. in free agency. and there's a lot of upside with this unit overall. Goff probably isn't the long-term answer, but he's a steadier hand than guys like Darnold and Wentz and more proven than Fields and Lock. Fans should still expect offensive inconsistency in 2022, though.
Detroit is only in the second stage of its rebuild, and its offense this season will reflect this.
25. Washington Commanders
2021 Rankings: 21st in total yards, 23rd in scoring (tied)
Offensive Coordinator: Scott Turner
Do you believe that quarterback Carson Wentz is substantially better than 2021 starter Taylor Heinicke? He's going to have to be for the Washington Commanders offense to make a jump in 2022.
Washington had one of the NFC's worst units in 2021—with the sixth-worst OSRS in the conference—and added few pieces in the offseason. Wentz is the marquee addition because he plays the game's most important position. The question is whether he can play it at a high level.
Wentz hasn't been consistently good since his Pro Bowl campaign of 2017. He was serviceable with the Indianapolis Colts last year but stumbled down the stretch. Despite posting a passer rating of 94.6, Wentz was just 9-8 as a starter and floundered in critical late games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville.
Needing just one win in the final two weeks to make the playoffs, Wentz totaled 333 yards with two touchdown passes and two turnovers in back-to-back losses to end the year.
First-round rookie receiver Jahan Dotson should boost a receiving corps that has little proven depth behind Terry McLaurin, and Washington has a tremendous backfield duo in Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. However, an offensive line that surrendered 43 sacks last season is arguably even worse following the departure of Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff.
Ron Rivera is a veteran head coach, and coordinator Scott Turner is a seasoned offensive assistant. However, coaching alone won't lift a middling talent pool. If Wentz can't regain his Pro Bowl form, Washington's offense will again stumble.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
2021 Rankings: 27th in total yards, 32nd in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Press Taylor
As is the case with Fields in Chicago, fans are about to find out just how much coaching can make a difference for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The former Clemson star and 2021 No. 1 overall pick has generational talent but suffered through a brutal rookie campaign. Former coach Urban Meyer steered Jacksonville into the ground, and Lawrence failed to show real growth from Week 1 to Week 18.
Lawrence finished last season with 3,641 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 71.9 quarterback rating. The Jaguars tied the Giants for the league's worst OSRS.
The good news for Lawrence is that he now has a Super Bowl-winning coach in Doug Pederson and a significantly improved supporting cast. Jacksonville went on a free-agent spending spree, adding Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Scherff offensively. The Jags also used a third-round pick on interior lineman Luke Fortner.
The additions join a group that already had Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and standout running back James Robinson. Robinson will be joined by rookie fifth-round running back Snoop Conner and 2021 first-round pick Etienne—who missed his rookie campaign with a Lisfranc injury.
With better blocking, a stronger supporting cast, a versatile backfield and some experienced coaching, Lawrence may make a big second-year leap. There's a lot of potential with this unit, but the Jags still have to put everything together on the field.
23. New Orleans Saints
2021 Rankings: 28th in total yards, 19th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael
The New Orleans Saints enter 2022 with plenty of questions offensively. Can quarterback Jameis Winston return from a torn ACL to be an above-average starter? Will running back Alvin Kamara face league discipline for his alleged involvement in a felony assault. Will star wideout Michael Thomas return to form after missing all of 2021 following ankle surgery?
How potent will the offense be with longtime head coach and offensive guru Sean Payton no longer in the fold?
Answers will remain elusive until meaningful games are played, but it's hard to anticipate the sort of explosive Saints offense we saw during the peak Payton and Drew Brees era.
Winston was solid before the injury last season, tallying 14 touchdown passes, three interceptions and a 102.8 passer rating. Kamara and Thomas are elite talents when healthy, and the Saints added first-round receiver Chris Olave and first-round tackle Trevor Penning in the draft—Penning will presumably replace longtime left tackle Terron Armstead, who departed in free agency.
There's a lot to like on paper, but those question marks—especially the one surrounding Winston's health—loom large. New Orleans did retain offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, so there will be some continuity under new head coach Dennis Allen. If Winston and/or backup Andy Dalton cannot play at a high level, though, we're likely to see the sort of inconsistent offense we saw last season.
22. New York Jets
2021 Rankings: 26th in total yards, 28th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur
Like Lawrence, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson showed more potential than production as a rookie last season. The BYU product tallied nine touchdown passes, 11 interceptions and a passer rating of only 69.7. He went just 3-10 as a starter.
If Wilson can take a positive step this season, though, the Jets offense has the potential to be dangerous.
New York already had some young up-and-coming weapons in Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore and running back Michael Carter. In the draft, it added first-round receiver Garrett Wilson and second-round running back Breece Hall. Along with first-round cornerback Ahmad Gardner, New York landed an impressive early draft haul.
"You could argue that the Jets got the best players in this draft class at three of the four most important positions in the game," Doug Farrar of USA Today tweeted.
The Jets also added guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency while supercharging their tight end room with C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and rookie Jeremy Ruckert.
New York suddenly has a loaded skill position group and an offensive line boasting three former first-round picks (Tomlinson, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Mekhi Becton).
Everything this season will come down to Wilson's progress under second-year coordinator Mike LaFleur. While it's hard to be too high on the Jets until Wilson is more proven, the future extremely appears bright for Gang Green.
21. Miami Dolphins
2021 Rankings: 25th in total yards, 22nd in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith
The Miami Dolphins had a middling offense in 2021, finishing with the fifth-lowest OSRS in the AFC. However, things should be on the upswing for Miami.
The Dolphins went out and traded for six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and added fellow receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. in free agency. They join a receiving corps that already boasted Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki.
Miami also strengthened its line by signing Armstead and guard Connor Williams and bolstered its backfield by signing Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds. The addition of offensive head coach Mike McDaniel—and former Los Angeles Chargers run game coordinator Frank Smith as offensive coordinator—may further squeeze some juice out of Miami's impressive supporting cast.
However, the Dolphins aren't going to field a top-tier offense if third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa doesn't improve. He was in and out of the lineup as a rookie and was largely underwhelming in year two.
Last season, the 24-year-old went 7-5 as a starter but averaged just 6.5 yards per pass attempt and posted a good-not-great 90.1 quarterback rating.
The Alabama product will have no excuses with this lineup, and the Dolphins have a lot of offensive potential. Until Tagovailoa proves that he is "the guy," however, it's hard to get overly excited about Miami.
20. New England Patriots
2021 Rankings: 15th in total yards, fifth in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Bill Belichick (head coach)
The future is already here for the New England Patriots, who had a rookie Pro Bowler in quarterback Mac Jones last season. The Alabama product posted a passer rating of 92.5 and rarely played like an unproven pro.
New England utilized a run-oriented offense but still managed to rank seventh in net yards per pass attempt. The passing game may be a little more potent after trading for DeVante Parker and drafting Tyquan Thornton in the second round.
The new receivers join a group that already included Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.
Of course, the strength of the Patriots offense is its backfield, which boasts Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White and rookie fourth-round pick Pierre Strong Jr. The Patriots are perfectly suited to lean on the run and utilize play-action while complementing their fourth-ranked defense.
The loss of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could have a negative impact, as the creative play-caller departed to take the head-coaching job with the Raiders. New England has yet to name an offensive coordinator and may utilize a collaborative effort led by head coach Bill Belichick.
It remains to be seen if the Patriots will remain as adaptable from week to week without McDaniels, but they've traditionally done an excellent job of plugging coaching holes and plodding on.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers
2021 Rankings: 23rd in total yards, 21st in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Matt Canada
On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a loaded skill-position group, headlined by wideout Diontae Johnson and rookie Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris. They also have dangerous weapons in receiver Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth.
In free agency, Pittsburgh added receivers Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller. In the draft, they snagged wideouts George Pickens and Calvin Austin III.
There is a load of potential with this unit, but a couple of big questions remain.
For one, the Steelers need to find a replacement for longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In 2022, that could be Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky or rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett—presumably, Pickett is the long-term answer. Whether any one of them is better than the aging Roethlisberger we saw last season remains to be seen.
The offensive line remains a question mark too. The Steelers allowed 38 sacks and ranked just 29th in yards per rush despite having a phenomenal back in Harris. Pittsburgh did add interior linemen James Daniels and Mason Cole in free agency, but that might not be enough to turn around the unit.
Regardless, a lot is going to hinge on Pittsburgh's quarterback play. Roethlisberger was serviceable last season, but Pittsburgh ranked 29th in yards per pass attempt.
If Pickett or one of the other quarterbacks can add some punch to the passing game, this offense could be deadly. If the results are similar to last year's, Pittsburgh will once again have a middling offense. The uncertainty at quarterback prevents the Steelers from being ranked higher than their talent suggests.
18. Baltimore Ravens
2021 Rankings: sixth in total yards, 17th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman
The Baltimore Ravens have no questions at quarterback, provided Lamar Jackson is healthy and back in form this season. Jackson is an MVP-caliber dual-threat signal-caller who led one of the league's top-ranked rushing attack in 2021.
The question in Baltimore remains at wide receiver. After trading away Marquise Brown during the draft, the Ravens are left with the likes of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace—an underwhelming group overall.
The Ravens do have a stellar tight end in Mark Andrews, but there's a lot to be desired in the team's receiving corps.
Baltimore should be able to overcome its receiving questions if running backs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are healthy. All three suffered season-ending injuries before Week 1 last year. The run game can keep opponents off-balance, especially if Jackson is back to 100 percent after missing the end of last season with an ankle injury.
However, this is still shaping up to be a one-dimensional offense with issues along the offensive line. The drafting of center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round will help, but the Ravens allowed a whopping 57 sacks in 2021.
Health will be paramount for the Ravens, who could potentially field a top offense but who also might have a middle-of-the-pack scoring unit like last year.
17. Tennessee Titans
2021 Rankings: 17th in total yards, 15th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Todd Downing
The Tennessee Titans traded away top wideout A.J. Brown during the draft, which didn't exactly sit well with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
"I slept terrible that night and kept thinking it was just a bad dream, but that's where we're at," Tannehill said, per NFL.com's Nick Shook.
The good news for Tannehill is that Tennessee did a nice job of reloading its receiving corps in the draft and in free agency. The Titans signed tight end Austin Hooper, traded for Robert Woods and used a first-round pick on former Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.
Replacing Brown won't be easy, but Tennessee should have the ammunition to make its passing attack go.
Of course, the passing attack is secondary to Derrick Henry and the ground game. One of the league's biggest home run hitters, Henry is capable of taking over a game virtually by himself. Despite missing nine games with a foot injury last season, Henry managed to rack up 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Titans also have a fantastic complementary back in Dontrell Hilliard. Even with Henry missing more than half the season, Tennessee ranked fifth in rushing and 14th in yards per run. D'Onta Foreman left for Carolina in free agency, but Tennessee grabbed former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins in the fourth round.
We might see a few wrinkles added to the offense by rookie third-round pick Malik Willis. The Liberty product is a raw but talented dual-threat quarterback who can contribute early as a gadget player and may serve as Tannehill's eventual successor.
16. Cleveland Browns
2021 Rankings: 18th in total yards, 20th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt
We're placing the Cleveland Browns right in the middle of our rankings because of the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson. Cleveland's offseason acquisition still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct and could face league discipline under the personal conduct policy.
If Watson is suspended for most or all of 2022, the Browns will likely be left with journeyman Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Baker Mayfield is still on the roster but not likely part of Cleveland's future plans.
The Browns were close to dealing Mayfield to the Panthers during the draft. However, talks were "halted" when the two sides couldn't agree on how to split Mayfield's guaranteed salary, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.
The Browns still have a tremendous offensive line and arguably the league's best backfield—headed by Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson. The Browns also have a serviceable receiving corps led by trade acquisition Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Njoku and rookie third-round pick David Bell.
A lot is going to hinge on Watson's availability. If he misses a large chunk of the season, Cleveland is likely to field a subpar offense as it did in 2021—the Browns had the sixth-worst OSRS in the conference. If the three-time Pro Bowler is on the field for most of the season, however, Cleveland has the potential to feature a top-10 unit.
We're splitting the difference and ranking the Browns 16th, thought they could either finish the season far better or much worse depending on how things play out with Watson.
15. San Francisco 49ers
2021 Rankings: seventh in total yards, 13th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Kyle Shanahan (head coach)
The San Francisco 49ers also have some questions at quarterback. San Francisco is widely expected to turn the page from Jimmy Garoppolo to 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance this season. However, rumors persist that the 49ers aren't happy with Lance's development.
"I have heard that the 49ers' staff has been continually underwhelmed by Trey Lance," NFL reporter Matt Lombardo tweeted.
Whether that's accurate or not, the 49ers may have to rely on Lance early in the season, as Garoppolo is coming off shoulder surgery. Lance made just two starts as a rookie.
The uncertainty at quarterback keeps San Francisco's ranking lower than it would be otherwise. The 49ers are loaded with weapons like George Kittle, Elijah Mitchell and Brandon Aiyuk. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is as creative a play-caller as there is in the NFL.
Last season, the 49ers posted a positive OSRS, though they only ranked eighth in the conference.
Another factor limiting San Francisco's ranking is the uncertainty surrounding receiver/runner Deebo Samuel. He became the centerpiece of San Francisco's offense in 2021 but requested a trade earlier this offseason.
If San Francisco can keep Samuel in the fold and get above-average play from its quarterback, it can have a top-10 offense. However, there are too many questions right now and too many established quarterbacks around the league put them any higher than this.
14. Arizona Cardinals
2021 Rankings: eighth in total yards, 11th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Kliff Kingsbury (head coach)
The Arizona Cardinals fielded a top-10 offense in 2021, but a couple of developments could have them falling a bit in 2022.
For one, Arizona lost standout running back Chase Edmonds to the Dolphins in free agency. Edmonds was responsible for 903 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns last season while splitting time with James Conner.
Perhaps more importantly, Arizona will be without star wideout DeAndre Hopkins for at least six games, as he's been suspended for violation of the league's PED policy. When healthy, Hopkins has been Kyler Murray's most reliable target.
The Cardinals lost wideout Christian Kirk in free agency and then traded for Marquise Brown. In terms of proven production, that's pretty much a wash. Kirk had 982 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, while Brown had 1,008 yards and six scores.
The preexisting chemistry between Murray and Brown—they played together at Oklahoma—might make for a net positive here, but it shouldn't be significant.
Murray's ability to stay healthy and consistent will matter more than any changes to the receiving corps. While he was a Pro Bowler in 2021, Murray battled an ankle injury and faded down the stretch. Arizona lost four of its final five games and only topped 25 points once during that span. It also put up a mere 11 points in a blowout playoff loss to the rival Los Angeles Rams.
13. Minnesota Vikings
2021 Rankings: 12th in total yards, 14th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips
The Minnesota Vikings offense was a little baffling in 2021. Despite having elite weapons in Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook—and an above-average quarterback in Kirk Cousins—Minnesota finished toward the middle of the pack.
The Vikings finished the year 11th in passing, 17th in rushing and ranked seventh in the NFC in OSRS last season.
Cousins, Jefferson and Cook were all Pro Bowlers, and they lead an offense that also features Adam Thielen, Irv Smith Jr., K.J. Osborne and Alexander Mattison. There's plenty of talent here, and it's fair to think that Minnesota simply underachieved under former coordinator Klint Kubiak.
We'll see how much of a difference new head coach Kevin O'Connell and coordinator Wes Phillips make this season. O'Connell spent the past two seasons as the Rams offensive coordinator. Phillips was the Rams passing game coordinator in 2021. Both helped Los Angeles win the Super Bowl in February.
There's plenty to like about the Vikings offense on paper, especially if Cook can stay healthy for an entire season—he suffered a dislocated shoulder in 2021 and missed a total of four games. However, there's a lot left to prove too.
If the new coaching staff can get more out of Cousins and Co., the Vikings could have one of the better offenses in the conference. At worst, Minnesota should again have an above-average unit in 2022.
12. Indianapolis Colts
2021 Rankings: 16th in total yards, ninth in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Marcus Brady
Despite getting inconsistent play out of Wentz, the Colts managed to field a top-10 scoring offense last season. This was due in no small part to the efforts of star running back Jonathan Taylor. The 23-year-old led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and scored 20 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.
As a unit, the Colts ranked sixth in the AFC in OSRS.
Indy's offense might be even better this year with Matt Ryan coming in to replace Wentz at quarterback. Despite lacking weapons aside from Kyle Pitts in Atlanta, Ryan finished the 2021 season with 3,968 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
However, two big factors keep Indianapolis from being ranked higher here. For one, they don't have a defined answer at left tackle. Longtime starter Anthony Castonzo retired last offseason and 2021 starter Eric Fisher remains unsigned. Matt Pryor is currently in line for the job, but he has only 15 career starts on his resume.
The Colts also have a lackluster receiving corps. Michael Pittman Jr. has shown himself to be a reliable target, but Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee and rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce are far less proven. Indy also lacks a premier receiving tight end, with Mo Alie-Cox being the top veteran option.
Third-round pick Jelani Woods is in the mix at tight end, but like Pierce, he's untested.
Fans should find out fairly quickly just how much Wentz held back this offense in 2021. If Ryan provides a significant boost, this could be a terrific and balanced group. For now, the Colts offense should be considered solid and improving.
11. Philadelphia Eagles
2021 Rankings: 14th in total yards, 12th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Shane Steichen
Quarterback Jalen Hurts proved to be a viable dual-threat starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. While he's yet to show he's a true franchise signal-caller, he still has room to grow.
Last season, Hurts threw for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in an offense that ranked last in the league in passing attempts. Philadelphia's run-based attack finished first in yards and fourth in yards per attempt.
That rushing attack, led by Hurts, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott was a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators. The addition of wideout A.J. Brown—acquired on the draft's opening night—should make Philadelphia even more difficult to defend.
Brown is a problem for most defensive backs, as his size (6'1", 225 lbs) and catch radius make him a major mismatch. He'll be a terrific complement to the speedy wideout DeVonta Smith and dangerous receiving tight end Dallas Goedert.
Expect to see Hurts take positive steps in his second year as the full-time starter and for Philadelphia to field a more balanced and potent attack. The one question mark here is the Eagles offensive line, which was underwhelming in pass protection a season ago. Hurts was under pressure on 26.4 percent of his dropbacks.
If their pass protection can improve, the Eagles have the potential for a top-10 offense. As things stand, Philadelphia could still challenge the Dallas Cowboys for the top offense in the division.
10. Dallas Cowboys
2021 Rankings: first in total yards, first in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore
The Cowboys fielded the league's best statistical offense in 2021, but they appear poised for a serious step backward this season.
Dallas traded away Amari Cooper and lost fellow wideout Cedrick Wilson Jr. in free agency. The Cowboys also parted with right tackle La'el Collins and lost guard Connor Williams. They added wideout James Washington but might not have receiver Michael Gallup to start the season.
Gallup suffered a torn ACL in Week 17.
Running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are still in place, though it's fair to wonder just how much longer Elliott can remain an effective dual-threat back. He topped 1,000 yards in 2021 but averaged a modest 4.2 yards per carry.
Elliott now has 1,650 pro carries worth of tread on the proverbial tires.
Even if Elliott is in peak form this season, the Cowboys are worse on paper than they were a year ago. The offensive line is a particular concern, though Dallas did grab guard Tyler Smith in the first round of the draft.
Dallas should still have a top-10 offense in 2022—and coordinator Kellen Moore will maintain some continuity with the unit—but fans should expect some decline after several key contributors departed in the offseason.
9. Green Bay Packers
2021 Rankings: 10th in total yards, 10th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich
Last season, the Green Bay Packers fielded a top-10 offense while ranking fifth in the NFC in OSRS. However, the departure of star receiver Davante Adams is going to hurt; there's no getting around that.
Adams tallied 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 while accounting for 29.6 of the team's total receiving targets.
Green Bay will now try to cobble together a functional receiving corps from a group that includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers and rookie second-round pick Christian Watson.
The good news for Green Bay is that the wonderful running-back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is still in place. The better news is that Aaron Rodgers re-upped on a new three-year, $150.8 million extension.
Rodgers has been named NFL MVP in back-to-back seasons and remains arguably the best signal-caller in the game. It's impossible to drop Green Bay out of our top 10 as long as he's healthy and ready to take the field.
However, the Packers might not have a truly elite unit in 2022. Receiving depth was a question before Adams was traded, and there were times when the Packers offense underachieved even with him last season. Their 13-10 loss to the 49ers in the divisional round is a prime example.
The departure of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett could also be a factor, though new coordinator Adam Stenavich has been with the organization since 2019.
8. Los Angeles Rams
2021 Rankings: ninth in total yards, seventh in scoring (tied)
Offensive Coordinator: Liam Coen
The Rams had a Super Bowl-winning offense in 2021 thanks in large part to the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The unit is loaded with weapons like league-leading receiver Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee and running back Cam Akers—who should be healthy after missing most of 2021 with a torn Achilles before returning for the playoffs. Despite making only five starts as a rookie in 2020, Akers rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns.
L.A. ranked third in the NFC in OSRS last season.
There will be some changes to the lineup this year, though. The Rams traded away Robert Woods and signed Allen Robinson II. They also lost coordinator Kevin O'Connell to the Vikings. Guard Austin Corbett departed for the Panthers and will likely be replaced by third-round rookie Logan Bruss.
Midseason acquisition and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and remains unsigned.
Still, the Rams' core remains intact, and Sean McVay is still overseeing the offense. It would be a shock to see Los Angeles take a notable step backward this season, and the unit might be even better.
Let's not forget that last season was Stafford's first with McVay and with the Rams roster. He should continue building chemistry with his receivers and growing in the Rams system, and Stafford could very well lead L.A. to another Super Bowl appearance.
7. Denver Broncos
2021 Rankings: 19th in total yards, 23rd in scoring (tied)
Offensive Coordinator: Justin Outten
The Broncos offense was pretty underwhelming in 2021. Despite having top-end weapons like Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III, Denver ranked in the bottom half of the league in most statistical categories.
The Broncos also had the third-lowest OSRS in the AFC.
However, two big changes have Denver poised for a massive offensive upswing. The first is the hiring of former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He's overseen one of the league's best quarterbacks in Rodgers and will work with new offensive coordinator Justin Outten—formerly Green Bay's tight ends coach—to get the most out of Denver's quarterback room.
That room, by the way, will be led by prized trade acquisition Russell Wilson. The 33-year-old is a perennial Pro Bowler, a future Hall of Famer and is already making an impact on the Broncos.
"It's the professionalism that you see when he's walking around, how he talks to you. He's pretty much like a coach in the way he talks and the level of football knowledge and I.Q. that he has," linebacker Josey Jewell said, per Joshua Kellem of Broncos Wire.
Denver did part with standout tight end Noah Fant in the Wilson trade, but they have a promising young pass-catcher at the position in Albert Okwuegbunam. In all, Denver has a wonderful supporting cast and now has one of the game's best signal-callers leading its offense. Don't be surprised if Wilson makes an MVP push in his first season with the Broncos.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
2021 Rankings: 11th in total yards, 18th in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Mick Lombardi
The Raiders had a very good offense in 2021 despite struggling to run the ball consistently. Josh Jacobs dealt with toe, ankle and chest injuries, while Kenyan Drake suffered a broken ankle in December. As a team, Las Vegas ranked 27th in yards per rush and finished the year ninth in the conference in OSRS.
However, the Las Vegas passing attack was terrific. Derek Carr had a Pro Bowl-caliber season at quarterback, while weapons like Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Bryan Edwards helped lift the Raiders to a postseason berth.
An offense that ranked sixth in passing and 11th in total yards will be even better after the arrival of Davante Adams. The Raiders traded for Carr's college teammate and now boast arguably the best receiving corps in the league.
Las Vegas also added former Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson.
The only real question mark for Las Vegas is an offensive line that allowed 40 sacks last season and struggled to open running lanes. The addition of third-round rookie guard Dylan Parham could help there.
If Jacobs can stay healthy and revisit the Pro Bowl form he showcased as a rookie in 2019, the Raiders offense will be borderline unstoppable. It's still going to be an elite unit based on the strength of its passing attack alone.
It will be interesting to see how new head coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Mick Lombardi—formerly the Patriots receivers coach—utilize all of their weapons in 2022. Unless they woefully mishandle their assets, the Raiders will be extremely dangerous.
5. Los Angeles Chargers
2021 Rankings: fourth in total yards, fifth in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi
The Chargers had a top-five offense last season, and there's little reason to believe they won't do so again in 2021. All of the core pieces—quarterback Justin Herbert, wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and running back Austin Ekeler—remain in place.
Herbert was a Pro Bowler in his second season but still has room to develop. With another year of seasoning under his belt, Herbert could vie for MVP honors in 2022.
If anything, the Chargers will be even better after adding guard Zion Johnson and running back Isaiah Spiller in last month's draft.
The ground game was where L.A. lacked consistency. The Chargers finished fourth in total offense and second in the AFC in OSRS but only ranked 17th in yards per carry. Johnson will bolster interior blocking, while Spiller should serve as a solid running complement to the versatile Ekeler.
"Overall, Spiller has potential as a three-down running back because of his size, hands and willingness as a runner and blocker," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
With head coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi still in place, there should be plenty of continuity with this unit. Simply put, the Chargers had a top-flight offense a year ago and are just as good if not better now. It would require multiple serious injuries for Los Angeles to fall outside of the top 10 by season's end.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
2021 Rankings: 13th in total yards, seventh in scoring (tied)
Offensive Coordinator: Brian Callahan
The Cincinnati Bengals are loaded with offensive talent, from 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase and fellow wideouts Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to running back Joe Mixon and understudy Samaje Perine.
Cincinnati also signed tight end Hayden Hurst to help replace C.J. Uzomah, who left for the Jets in free agency.
Oh, and the Bengals still have quarterback Joe Burrow, who was inexplicably a Pro Bowl snub in 2021. Burrow passed for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the league in both yards per attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (70.4).
Cincinnati ranked seventh in scoring last season and fifth in the AFC on OSRS.
The Bengals' biggest issue was an offensive line that allowed 55 sacks and left Burrow under pressure on 24.5 percent of his dropbacks. Cincinnati may have remedied that issue, though, by signing La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras in free agency.
It may take time for the Bengals' new-look line to come together, so pass protection is still a bit of a concern here—Burrow was sacked another 19 times in the postseason. On paper, however, Cincinnati is better than it was a year ago and should again have an elite offense in 2022. The coaching staff remains in place, as do the core pieces of the Bengals' Super Bowl squad.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
2021 Rankings: third in total yards, fourth in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Eric Bieniemy
There's no getting around the fact that trading Tyreek Hill changes the complexion of the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Hill is one of the most potent game-breakers in the NFL, and his blazing speed consistently keeps opposing defenses on their back foot.
However, it's hard to envision the Chiefs falling off too much. Head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy know how to adjust and will keep Kansas City near the top of the offensive rankings.
Kansas City led the AFC and was third in the NFL in OSRS last season.
The Chiefs also have an MVP-caliber quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who will cover up a lot of warts on the roster. And it's not as if the supporting cast is bad. The offense still features Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Kansas City also signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ronald Jones II while drafting second-round receiver Skyy Moore. Different doesn't always mean worse, and Mahomes will still have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
Valdes-Scantling and Hardman have enough speed to keep defenses honest, and while Hill is a difficult weapon to replace, Kansas City will be just fine offensively this season.
Barring a serious injury or a complete meltdown by Mahomes, the Chiefs will have a top-five attack in 2022.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021 Rankings: second in total yards, second in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Byron Leftwich
Oh, Tom Brady. When will you retire and let someone else have a little time in the spotlight? It isn't happening this year, as Brady ended his brief retirement to make another run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 45.
Brady wasn't the league MVP last season, but he well could have been. He led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while posting a 102.1 passer rating. He's far from the only thing the Buccaneers offense has going for it either.
While head coach Bruce Arians is moving into a front-office role, offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich remains. The Bucs are also bringing back receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman, running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard, and tight end Cameron Brate. Tampa lost guard Alex Cappa in free agency but traded for a high-end replacement in Shaq Mason.
Tampa Bay even added a strong complementary receiver in Russell Gage.
The only real question mark here is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who remains non-committal about returning. If Gronkowski returns in 2022, though, it will be for the Buccaneers.
"It's just the Bucs," Gronkowski told TMZ. "Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It's family over there."
Tampa ranked second in the NFL in OSRS last season, and unless Father Time finally lands a hard right hook on Brady, the Bucs aren't going to slip much if at all in 2022.
1. Buffalo Bills
2021 Rankings: fifth in total yards, third in scoring
Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey
The Buffalo Bills offense was dynamic, explosive and dangerous in 2021, finishing in the top five in both points and yards and finishing third in the AFC in OSRS. The centerpiece of the Bills offense is quarterback Josh Allen, a dynamic dual-threat with a powerful running style and arm talent to spare.
While Buffalo has yet to re-sign receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, weapons like Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox are still in place. The Bills even added tight end O.J. Howard and wideout Jamison Crowder to their offense, along with Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold.
Where Buffalo may really improve, though, is in the ground game. The Bills ranked sixth in rushing and sixth in yards per carry last season, but Allen did a lot of the heavy lifting. He rushed for 763 yards, or roughly 35 percent of the team's total.
Buffalo added Duke Johnson Jr. and rookie second-round pick James Cook to a backfield that already had Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. The Bills should now feature one of the more versatile backfields in the NFL to go with a quarterback who can chew up yards on the ground or through the air. That's going to make Buffalo one tough entity to contain.
The only question mark surrounding the Bills offense is whether new coordinator Ken Dorsey can keep things rolling after Brian Daboll's departure to the Giants. If Dorsey can maintain some semblance of consistency, the Bills are poised to have the league's most indefensible offense in 2022.
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.