Early Takeaways from Celtics' 2022 NBA Playoff Performance

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Following Monday night, the Boston Celtics are the lone undefeated team left in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

And to think, they were supposed to have perhaps the toughest first-round matchup in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the typically hyper-explosive Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets at least made the Celtics sweat out single-digit victories, but the final tally still shows Boston with four wins and Brooklyn with none. Let's explore how the Celtics advanced and what it could mean going forward.