Packers 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Roundup of B/R Staff, Kiper and Expert Picks

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The 2022 NFL draft could be the most important for the Green Bay Packers since 2005's event, when they drafted Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have secured Rodgers' services as the team's franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future with the contract extension he signed this offseason. After trading Davante Adams, they have four of the first 59 picks with which to help extend their Super Bowl window with No. 12 at the helm.

The most attention will be paid to their two first-round picks. Thanks to the Adams trade, they will be on the clock at No. 22 and No. 28 on April 28.

It provides the team with the ability to bring aboard two difference-makers who will be on rookie contracts for the next four years.

There are plenty of opinions and options for the team with both of those selections. Here's a sampling of views from the latest mock drafts, including from the Bleacher Report Scouting Department and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.