Aaron Judge Landing Spots After RF Rejects Yankees' Contract Extension Offer

0 of 8

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge began the 2022 season with the New York Yankees. Unless they fall out of Major League Baseball's newly expanded playoff race, he is beyond likely to also finish the season with them.

After that, 29 other teams will also be able to go after Judge in free agency.

The slugging right fielder ensured as much by rejecting an extension offer that, per the Yankees, would have paid him $30.5 million per year over seven seasons. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Judge wanted a $36 million average annual value over eight years.

Since he will turn 30 on April 26, Judge is going out on a limb by choosing to bet on himself. But he won't necessarily regret it if he stays healthy and enjoys what would be his fourth season as an All-Star and MVP contender, preferably with upward of 40 or even 50 home runs.

Despite the team's unusual decision to go public with its offer, Judge told reporters that the Yankees "will be one of those 30 teams" he'll talk to when he reaches free agency. Yet even if it's a tad early to evaluate other options, it's by no means a reach to think he'll land elsewhere.

So, here's a preliminary and very much speculative list of eight fits for Judge in free agency.