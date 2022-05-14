Grizzlies' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

0 of 3

The Memphis Grizzlies were eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs with a 110-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their second-round postseason series Friday night.

It marked the first time since 2015 that Memphis advanced to the conference semifinals. Over the past six years, they'd missed the playoffs three times and been knocked out in the first round on three occasions.

The Grizzlies put together the best regular season in team history, finishing second in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record. It was their highest-ever regular-season finish.

Memphis has all its key pieces set to return for the 2022-23 season, including Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, but it could stand to make some upgrades.

That said, let's take a look at the Grizzlies' free agents and some potential targets in free agency and the draft.