Cavaliers' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Play-in Loss

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are going home after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, this season was an unqualified success for the organization.

Prior to this season, the last time Cleveland had a winning record without LeBron James on the roster was in 1997-98 (47-35). That's also the last time the franchise made the postseason without James.

The selection of Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft completely transformed the Cavs' outlook. He had a fantastic rookie campaign, averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

The 20-year-old's defensive versatility was instrumental in Cleveland going from 25th in defensive rating last season to seventh in 2021-22. This is the first season the team has ranked in the top 10 in that category since 2015-16.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, along with Mobley, give the Cavs one of the best young roster trios in the NBA. They were able to keep the team playing at a high level as injuries to key veteran players, including Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton, began to pile up.

With the Cavaliers poised to build around that young core, here's a look at their list of impending free agents, potential free-agent targets and draft needs heading into the 2022-23 season.