Clippers' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Play-in Loss

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the 2022 NBA play-in tournament on Friday with a 105-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center.

Despite a strong third-quarter surge that saw the Clippers take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, L.A. couldn't seal the deal with Paul George out for the contest in health and safety protocols.

Nonetheless, it was a surprisingly impressive campaign for the Clippers, which were without Kawhi Leonard for the entire season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 playoffs.

They were also missing George for much of the season as he dealt with a UCL tear in his elbow.

The loss of those two resulted in Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe stepping up in key moments.

However, it was really an impressive effort from the entire team, including the depth players who didn't see much time on the court.

While Leonard and George are set to return for the 2022-23 season, let's take a look at L.A.'s free agents and some potential targets in free agency.