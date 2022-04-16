Clippers' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Play-in Loss

Clippers' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Play-in LossApril 16, 2022
The Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the 2022 NBA play-in tournament on Friday with a 105-101 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center.
Despite a strong third-quarter surge that saw the Clippers take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, L.A. couldn't seal the deal with Paul George out for the contest in health and safety protocols.
Nonetheless, it was a surprisingly impressive campaign for the Clippers, which were without Kawhi Leonard for the entire season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 playoffs.
They were also missing George for much of the season as he dealt with a UCL tear in his elbow.
The loss of those two resulted in Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris, Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Eric Bledsoe stepping up in key moments.
However, it was really an impressive effort from the entire team, including the depth players who didn't see much time on the court.
While Leonard and George are set to return for the 2022-23 season, let's take a look at L.A.'s free agents and some potential targets in free agency.
Projected Free Agents
Robert Covington (UFA), Rodney Hood (UFA), Nicolas Batum (Player Option), Ivica Zubac (Team Option), Isaiah Hartenstein (UFA), Amir Coffey (RFA), Moses Wright (RFA), Xavier Moon (RFA), Jay Scrubb (RFA)
The two most notable free agents are Robert Covington, who was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in February, and Isaiah Hartenstein.
Covington played well this season for the Clippers, averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from three across 23 games in L.A.
Hartenstein, meanwhile, enjoyed a solid season with the Clippers as Ivica Zubac's backup. He averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in a modest 17.9 minutes a night.
The 23-year-old has bounced around the NBA since being selected by the Houston Rockets in the second round of the 2017 draft, but he has improved in each of his four seasons and might be worth bringing back for next year.
In addition to their restricted and unrestricted free agents, Zubac has a club option for the 2022-23 campaign worth $7 million, while Nicolas Batum has a player option worth $3.2 million.
Potential Free-Agent and Trade Targets
With Leonard and George expected to return to full speed next season, the Clippers don't necessarily need to do much to make themselves title contenders.
The team was reportedly looking for a point guard at the 2021-22 trade deadline, and it's reasonable to believe it will be active in the market at that position this offseason.
While there aren't many premier point guards available, there are a number of free agents the team could target, including Dennis Schroder, Jalen Brunson and potentially Collin Sexton, who is a restricted free agent.
Schroder isn't the player he once was, but he had a solid season split between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. He averaged 13.5points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor.
While the 28-year-old wouldn't necessarily be the starting point guard L.A. would want, he'd be a solid option that could come at cost if the team's top targets come off the board early.
Brunson, meanwhile, had a career year for the Dallas Mavericks. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from three.
Sexton only appeared in 11 games during the 2021-22 season before suffering a torn meniscus. However, he had an impressive 2020-21 season, averaging 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
If the Clippers decline Zubac's player option, they could also be looking for a center, with Jusuf Nurkic standing out as a potential replacement should he wind up bolting from the Pacific Northwest.
Potential Draft Targets
The Clippers currently don't have a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, so they'll be searching for a steal in Round 2. Considering they could be looking for a guard, Jamaree Bouyea, JD Notae and JD Davison could be intriguing options.
Bouyea had an impressive 2021-22 campaign for the San Francisco Dons. He averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from deep in 34 games.
It was a continuation of an impressive collegiate career for the 22-year-old, who also averaged 17.3 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign.
Notae might be an even more intriguing option for the Clippers. He was a consistent scorer through his four seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks and capped off his career averaging 18.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 29.7 percent from deep during the 2021-22 season.
Davison, meanwhile, just finished his freshman season for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He averaged just 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists, but he shot the ball well, averaging 46.3 percent from the floor and 30.1 percent from deep.
The 19-year-old also has a lot of upside, though Bouyea and Notae would be better options.