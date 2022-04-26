Hawks' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

Hawks' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff LossApril 27, 2022
The Atlanta Hawks' season is over after losing four games to one against the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA's Eastern Conference playoffs.
It was a disappointing result given the team's run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, which included a seven-game series win via upset over the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks then pushed the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to six games before falling in the Eastern Conference Finals.
On the other hand, it's impressive that the Hawks were able to bounce back after a 17-25 start. Atlanta could have missed out on the play-in tournament entirely but went 26-14 down the stretch.
In fairness to Atlanta, injuries to John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okongwu forced the Hawks to play shorthanded. They likely had potential to finish in the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff picture otherwise.
However, there's a solid core in the team to build off in the future, beginning with All-Star Trae Young, one of the best scorers in the game.
Here's a look at the Hawks' free-agent picture, some potential free-agent targets and an early preview of what Atlanta could be looking for in the draft.
Free Agents
According to Spotrac, the Hawks have three impending unrestricted free agents (point guard Delon Wright, shooting guard Lou Williams, center Gorgui Dieng) and three restricted free agents (small forward Kevin Knox, shooting guard Skylar Mays and point guard Sharife Cooper).
None of those players started for the Hawks, but some landed in the rotation. Wright would be the biggest loss. He's averaged 18.8 minutes per game, posting 4.5 points and 1.2 steals a night along the way.
Dieng, Mays, Knox and Cooper played sparingly, averaging fewer than 10 minutes per game each. Dieng, a nine-year veteran, served as frontcourt depth when Onyeka Okongwu missed time due to injury. With the 21-year-old back, the Hawks may be less inclined to bring the Senegalese player back.
In a conversation with Turner Sports' Taylor Rooks, Williams, 35, said late last year that the 2021-22 campaign would probably be his final one in the NBA.
Ultimately, if the Hawks don't bring Wright back, then they need to add a guard to help back up Young. More guard help is needed, though, with Williams likely out as well.
Free-Agent Targets
The Hawks can't spent much in free agency. According to Spotrac, they have $145,939,507 committed toward the 2022-23 salary cap.
Seven players—Trae Young, John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter and De'Andre Hunter—account for over $136 million against the cap alone. Huerter, Young, Collins and Capela are all signed through 2025, with the former three players inked through 2026.
So the Hawks have their core for the foreseeable future in Atlanta.
As noted by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 2022-23 NBA salary cap is $122 million, with the luxury tax level sitting at $149 million.
Unless the Hawks use an exception, they cannot sign any new free agents.
As noted by salary-cap guru Larry Coon in his CBA FAQ, NBA teams can sign someone to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception if sit between the salary-cap number and luxury-tax level.
Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors projected a first-year salary of over $10 million for the non-taxpayer MLE. The taxpayer MLE should be just above $6 million.
Therefore, the Hawks should look into players they can land with an MLE.
Simply put, Atlanta needs help on the defensive end. It's second in offensive efficiency but No. 23 on the defensive end, per Basketball-Reference. Scoring isn't hard to come by, with seven regulars scoring 10 or more points per game, but the Hawks' defensive woes need to be addressed.
These three players can help.
Robert Covington
After struggling with the Portland Trail Blazers, Robert Covington shined with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason trade, posting 10.6 points on 50.7 percent shooting (45.0 percent from three) and 1.3 steals. He became a three-and-D menace who helped vault the Clips into the playoffs.
It'll be interesting to see what kind of contract he lands. On one hand, he'll be 32 years old in December, and he played himself out of the starting lineup in Portland; on the other, he looks like a rejuvenated player in L.A., one who could help a contending team for the next few years.
Perhaps Atlanta could come calling unless another team goes over the top for Covington's services.
Avery Bradley
Avery Bradley is a plus defender who is listed 33rd among point and shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com. He's also shot 39.0 percent from three-point range.
His career has been marred by injuries, but he managed to play 62 games last season with 45 starts. The 12-year veteran, who turns 32 in November, probably won't command a monster contract. He signed for just one year and $2,641,691 last year.
Bradley won't command an MLE-type salary, but the Hawks could likely get him for the biannual exception (a little over $3 million).
Bruce Brown
The Brooklyn Nets' jack-of-all-trades can fill in at any position on the court in a pinch, and with the Hawks needing help at guard, he could be of service there. He's an asset on both ends of the floor and notably shot a career-high 40.5 percent from three-point range this season.
It's possible Bruce Brown could command more money than the MLE will allow, especially given a hot end to the season that essentially saw him become the Nets' third option behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
If not, though, then the 25-year-old would be a great fit for the Hawks.
Draft Needs and Targets
The Hawks will settle in the middle of the first round, just outside the lottery, with the No. 16 overall pick.
The Hawks are the second-best three-point shooting team in the league, which is obviously a big reason why their offense is so successful.
Given their need to improve on the defensive end, they may be best-suited drafting a player who can shoot threes and help the team raise its defensive profile.
Two options who could be there in the middle of the first round are below.
Kansas G Ochai Agbaji
Ochai Agbaji steadily improved his three-point shooting during his four years with the Kansas Jayhawks, topping out at 40.9 percent during his senior year. He notably went 6-of-7 from three in an 81-65 win over Villanova in the Final Four.
The 6'5" guard has received much praise for his defensive efforts. NBADraft.net noted he "has experience defending the other team's best wing and is effective switching all over the perimeter, with promising on-ball defensive skills."
Kyle Irving of Sporting News also wrote that "he's looking like one of the best 3-and-D prospects this year's draft class has to offer" thanks to his improvement shooting from the outside.
With Delon Wright and Lou Williams headed for free agency, Agbaji could provide much-needed guard depth.
LSU F Tari Eason
The 6'8", 215-pound Tari Eason, who played his first season at Cincinnati before transferring to LSU, improved dramatically behind the three-point line year-to-year.
The 20-year-old shot 35.9 percent from beyond the arc after hitting just 24.1 percent of threes the year before. He's also an active defender, amassing 1.9 steals per game.
Eason was LSU's top scorer and defender last year. He could come off the bench in Atlanta and immediately make an impact as a high-energy player on both ends.