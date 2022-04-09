Top Takeaways from Lakers' Win vs. Thunder with LeBron James, Anthony Davis out

1 of 2

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Lakers had signed Gabriel to a contract that includes a team option for the 2022-23 season. And with how the 25-year-old forward has played of late, it's clear that he's worthy of a spot on Los Angeles' bench next year.

Gabriel's 16 points in the victory over the Thunder came on 6-for-7 shooting. It was the second-most points he's tallied in a game since joining the Lakers. His most was a 17-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on March 18, when he shot 7-for-8 from the field.

In 18 games for Los Angeles, Gabriel is shooting 49.5 percent, and he's even made four starts. He's better suited for a reserve role, but the Lakers have needed him to play more minutes down the stretch. And he's done a nice job, likely leading to this contract decision.

Over three seasons in the league, Gabriel has bounced around numerous teams, and he hasn't gotten a ton of court time in the process. He played for the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers in 2019-20, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020-21. Earlier this season, he had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

But Gabriel could get some stability in the near future with the Lakers, and he's earned it. As has Johnson, who has impressed at times throughout the season, including in Friday's win.

These guys aren't going to be players who will get a ton of minutes if Los Angeles is successful again soon. But they're valuable to have on the bench so the team can avoid a drop-off when the starters need to rest or are dealing with injuries, which was an issue throughout this season.