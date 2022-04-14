Spurs' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Playoff Loss

2 of 3

The Spurs are in an ongoing rebuild, which means they probably aren't going to spend big in free agency, especially with three first-round picks in the 2022 draft.

However, there are some veterans who might be worth adding.

After using Doug McDermott and Zach Collins as their power forward during the 2021-22 season, the Spurs could stand to add some help at the position.

Considering the franchise won't be willing to dish out the cash for one of the more significant free agents, Robert Covington, Montrezl Harrell, Blake Griffin and Carmelo Anthony could be potential options.

Covington spent the 2021-22 season split between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers. While his offensive production has been down over the last few seasons, he would still be an impactful addition for San Antonio.

The 31-year-old averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 71 games during the 2021-22 season. He is also a defensive-minded player, and the Spurs could use that after finishing with an 111.7 defensive rating, which was 16th in the league.

Harrell would probably cost more than Covington, but he's an effective player both offensively and defensively, so it might be worth it for the Spurs.

The 28-year-old averaged 13.1 points 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 71 games during the 2021-22 season, which he split between the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

Like Harrell, Anthony would likely be a higher-priced option but could pay off. He averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season.

Even at 37 years old, he's still an effective player.

Griffin, meanwhile, is not the player he once was and could come cheap after a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for a Brooklyn Nets team that finished seventh in the Eastern Conference.