Packers' Top Hypothetical Trades to Make Splash in 2022 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Much of the Green Bay Packers' offseason has been defined by the players they have lost, but the 2022 NFL draft is the opportunity to create some buzz with some additions to their roster.

The best moves for the Packers have involved getting key players to stay. Aaron Rodgers, De'Vondre Campbell, Robert Tonyan and Rasul Douglas will all be wearing green and gold next season.

However, they've also lost Davante Adams, Za'Darius Smith and Billy Turner.

With five picks in the top 100 selections, including two first-rounders and two second-rounders, the Packers are in a position to make some splashy moves. While they could stand pat and let the draft fall to them, the chance to make a major trade is always sitting there.

Here are some of the top hypothetical options.