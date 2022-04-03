Brandin Cooks Trade Rumors: 'Texans Have Received Multiple Calls' on WR

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Several teams have reportedly targeted Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in trade talks.

"I was told that the Texans have received multiple calls on Cooks," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "That teams have some interest. He's a classic deep threat that could fit in a lot of offenses. He has a concussion history...a bit of an issue. He's been traded a lot, but he can always play. He's traded a lot because he's very good and he's very fast."

Cooks, 28, is heading into the final year of his contract and will make $12.5 million next season.

