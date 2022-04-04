Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Seahawks Star DK Metcalf

0 of 5

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The wide receiver market has been turned upside-down over the last month, with another superstar target possibly on the move. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, league executives believe the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf could be traded for "the right price," and the wide receiver "would welcome a change."

'I'm told that Metcalf has gotten indications, informally from the team, that he's not going to be traded. Seattle has said publicly they have no intention to trade him," Fowler said.

But the organization didn't intend to trade quarterback Russell Wilson, either.

"There were financial issues, there were roster issues, the ability to be really active moving forward in the draft," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "… It was all of those elements that came together."

Those elements can come together again.

The Amari Cooper, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill trades to the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, respectively, set the precedent.

The Dallas Cowboys dealt Cooper for a fifth-round selection and a swap of sixth-round picks to Cleveland for salary-cap relief. Adams cost the Raiders far more with first- and second-round picks going back to the Green Bay Packers. Hill brought a windfall for the Kansas City Chiefs when the Dolphins sent them a first-, second-, and fourth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth- and sixth-round pick in 2023.

Metcalf, 24, is at least three years younger than all of them, though he's entering a contract year. Any trade would likely include a new deal to go along with the move. Plenty of draft assets will come the Seahawks' way if the front office chooses to fully embrace a rebuild.