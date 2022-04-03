DK Metcalf Trade Rumors: WR Buzzing in League Circles; Seahawks Say He Won't Be Dealt

AP Photo/John McCoy

The Seattle Seahawks say they have no plans to trade DK Metcalf.

Other league executives aren't so sure.

Metcalf's name is still "buzzing in league circles" following the Seahawks' trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos despite the team's public proclamation that he's not on the block, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"This is a name that's buzzing in league circles. No guarantee that anything happens here," Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "I'm told that Metcalf has gotten indications, informally from the team, that he's not going to be traded. Seattle has said publicly they have no intention to trade him. But the execs I talk to keep bringing him up that maybe they would either be willing to move on at the right price or that Metcalf would welcome a change. So, something is going on here; it's just hard to figure out what. But he's got one year left on his rookie deal. He would need a new contract as part of a trade. That's the tricky part."

