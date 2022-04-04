Underrated Prospects Cowboys Must Prioritize in 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The offseason wins have been few and far between for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.

It started when Dallas traded away wideout Amari Cooper. Dallas got some valuable cap space, but the return—a 2022 fifth-round pick and a swapping of 2022 sixth-round picks—left plenty to be desired. After watching the Miami Dolphins get a third-round pick for DeVante Parker and a fifth-round pick, it seems even worse.

The Cowboys also lost pass-rusher Randy Gregory and starting guard Connor Williams in free agency and released right tackle La'el Collins. Dallas did lock up Michael Gallup, extend DeMarcus Lawrence and franchise-tag Dalton Schultz while adding Dante Fowler Jr. and James Washington. However, it's hard to argue that the Cowboys are better (on paper) than they were at the start of March.

Of course, a lot can and will change in the 2022 draft, wherein the Cowboys hold nine selections.

While much of the media focus in the coming weeks will be on what Dallas does early, it's important to remember that a draft isn't won on the opening night alone. With this in mind, let's examine three prospects Dallas should consider in Round 3 or later.