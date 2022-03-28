Top Takeaways from LeBron James, Lakers' Loss vs. Pelicans

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers slipped closer to the Western Conference playoff cut line on Sunday night.

The Lakers dropped a 115-108 game to the New Orleans Pelicans, who moved ahead of them by a half-game in the standings.

LeBron James and Co. have eight games to fend off a challenge from the San Antonio Spurs to land in the play-in round of the postseason. San Antonio is one full game back of the Lakers going into Monday.

Holding on to a play-in spot may be difficult for the Lakers if James is not at 100 percent. The superstar suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game.

The Lakers have not received a ton of consistency from their supporting cast, with the exception of Malik Monk, lately.

Monk produced another 20-point performance on Sunday. He and James were the only Lakers over 20 points. The two players and Russell Westbrook were the only Lakers in double figures.

James' status for Tuesday's road clash with the Dallas Mavericks will be confirmed in the coming hours, and if he misses even one game, the Lakers' playoff quest could end with the team beneath the No. 10 seed.