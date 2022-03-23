Bargain Contracts Raiders Must Consider in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In the AFC West arms race, the Las Vegas Raiders are going to need every piece of artillery they can get.

With the Denver Broncos going all-in by adding quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, the division is the rare one in which all four teams have legitimate playoff aspirations.

New general manager Dave Ziegler has already done a lot to make sure the Raiders are in the best possible position to succeed. He traded for Davante Adams, signed Chandler Jones and traded Yannick Ngakoue for Rock-Ya Sin.

The moves aren't likely to stop there, either. Most of the big-name free agents have been scooped up, but often it's the value contracts that are found later in the process that can pay the biggest dividends.

While most of the free agents still available have questions that have kept them from getting signed, they still bring upside if things work out.