Lakers Rooting Guide for Final Month of Regular Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers fans probably planned on spending the stretch run of the 2021-22 NBA season doing some scoreboard watching—just not like this.

Rather than jostling for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, as oddsmakers expected, the Lakers are instead struggling to lock down an invitation to the Play-In Tournament.

They have one for now, but it's threatening to slip out of their grasp. Monday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs was L.A.'s eighth in the last 10 games and 17th in its last 24.

Even worse, LeBron James missed the contest with what coach Frank Vogel described as "significant" knee soreness, which would be worrisome for anyone but sounds particularly ominous for a 37-year-old who has logged the second-most minutes in league history.

The Lakers are in a brutal spot, and they might need help to salvage anything from this season. To get that help, L.A. has two obvious teams to cheer against and one to root for during what's left of the stretch run.