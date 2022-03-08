Warriors' Draymond Green Targeting Wizards Game on March 14 for Return from Injury

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green revealed Monday that he is targeting his return from a back injury on March 14 against the Washington Wizards.

"I'm excited as hell," Green said. "It's been two-and-a-half months...almost two-and-a-half months by the time I play. I've never missed that much time during season. ... I'm extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try to help right the ship."

Green hasn't played since a Jan. 5 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. However, he appeared in a January 9 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to be on the court for Klay Thompson's return but did not log a minute of playing time.

The 32-year-old's comments come after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Sunday on NBA Countdown that the Warriors expected Green to return in seven to 10 days.

“It won’t be a moment too soon,” Wojnarowski said. “This is a team that for the first time in four months has dropped to second in the league in defensive efficiency. ... And now they’ve dropped to third place in the Western Conference.”

The Warriors need Green as they are in their worst stretch of the season, losing eight of their last 10 games, including four straight since a 107-101 loss to the Mavericks on Feb. 27.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even admitted last week that the team "desperately" needs him. The veteran leads the team with 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Golden State also had the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA.

Without Green, the Warriors are 15-15 and have struggled mightily on defense, allowing an average of 110.2 points per game. They've also given up their lead over the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Even if Golden State drops a little in the standings, it will have the ability to make a deep playoff run as long as Green is playing his best.