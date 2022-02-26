Panic Meter for NBA's Fringe Playoff Hopefuls

4 of 6

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans

Others will ascribe a higher level of urgency to the rest of the Pelicans' season. You don't trade for CJ McCollum at the deadline while surrendering a first-round pick that conveys if it lands between Nos. 5 and No. 14 when you're not married to making the play-in tournament.

There's no guarantee they will make good on that implicit promise. And, well, whatever. Anyone bemoaning the cap flexibility the Pelicans sacrificed needs a reality check. Spending power only goes so far in a market like New Orleans. We just saw the Pelicans lose out on, if not never really enter, the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes last summer. Acquiring a human bucket who addressed a glaring lack of backcourt depth is far from indefensible.

New Orleans' play-in pursuit also gets a boost from some of the teams in front of them. Neither San Antonio nor Portland is concerned with winning now. The path to 10th place may soon be unimpeded. If the Pelicans are going to worry about anything, it's the health of Zion Williamson, who has yet to play this season and may need a second procedure on his injured right foot.

Which, fair! That's why moderate panic mode is engaged. With or without the McCollum acquisition, though, the Pelicans were never a team invested above all in its immediate fate.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers should not be terrified at the thought of missing the play-in tournament. They should be scared of accidentally ending up inside it. Their midseason redirect is clearly aimed at maximizing their draft-lottery odds and keeping this year's first-round pick while grinding out an ultra-lean cap sheet.

Successfully following that path shouldn't be an issue. McCollum and Norman Powell are gone. Both Damian Lillard (abdominal) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) are sidelined with injuries. Head coach Chauncey Billups is turning to youngsters and experimental fliers. Avoiding the West's top 10 should be a given.

And yet, they remain inside that top 10 as of now. It may only be by a hair, but they're still a play-in candidate. Their commitment to reverse-engineering this roster isn't done.

Sacramento Kings

Landing Domantas Sabonis doesn't put any additional pressure on the Kings to wedge their way into the West's top 10. They are too far outside of the play-in fracas, and for the time being, his arrival merely diversifies the way in which they play rather than substantially bump up their ceiling.

Sacramento's panic level is only a cut above the minimum because the Sabonis acquisition demands the team clarify an otherwise fuzzy direction over the offseason. Can it add more actual wings? What becomes of the suddenly redundant Richaun Holmes? Do they have the supplementary assets to get involved in other meaningful trade talks? Can they keep De'Aaron Fox away from NFT ventures? The questions go on—and none of them have obvious answers.