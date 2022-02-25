1 Word to Describe Every NBA Team Right Now

19 of 30

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

We should be talking about the quietly solid play from the New Orleans Pelicans for much of this season. About how good CJ McCollum has looked through most of his first five appearances with the team. About how Herb Jones, as a rookie, is going to garner All-Defense consideration. About how, collectively, no team has done a better job since Jan. 1 limiting opponent transition opportunities.

We should definitely be talking about Brandon Ingram's evolution as a playmaker. About how he is one of only four players who rate above the 90th percentile in BBall Index's passing creation quality and passing efficiency through at least 1,500 minutes, along with Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday. About what that means for the Pelicans. And about what this team could look like when Zion Williamson finally returns from a right foot injury.

And look, we sort of just talked about all that. But every single high and low in New Orleans is complicated by the confusing, impossible-to-read future of Zion himself.

Former Pelicans teammate and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick went in on Zion during a recent episode of First Take. It was the most damning information dump yet related to the long-complex dynamic between the team and its should-be generational cornerstone. It also begs a whole slew of questions in response.

Does Zion really want out? Does he have any leverage to extricate himself from New Orleans after missing so much time through his first three years? Will he sign a max extension this summer if the Pelicans offer it? Will they offer it? Should they? And who is responsible for the glaring lack of transparency behind his foot injury?

The Pelicans must figure out all things Zion before they map out their future, mostly because he is their future. He's supposed to be, at least.