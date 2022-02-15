Ranking Every NBA Starting Lineup Post-Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The trade deadline has come and gone. The All-Star break is around the corner. And with the NBA rounding toward the home stretch of the 2021-22 season, it's time to take stock of each team's starting five.

A truly objective ranking is borderline impossible. Plenty of groups have yet to log a minute together, so you can't rank 30 lineups by net rating (net points per 100 possessions). An appeal to individual advanced numbers is tough too since some players who'll likely enter lineups soon haven't played this season.

The ranking below will be largely subjective (though the indicators mentioned above were consulted). Ditto for who's included in some of these lineups.

Plenty are obvious. For example, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics both have starting fives that have been mostly intact all season. Others require some guesswork, thanks either to new acquisitions or potential returns from injury.

Some will quibble with names included here or there, but that will always happen in an exercise like this.

With all that preliminary information out of the way, let's dive into the order.

All stats accurate through Sunday's games and courtesy of Cleaning the Glass, Basketball Reference, NBA.com, Stathead and PBP Stats.