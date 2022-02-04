Lue: Kawhi Leonard 'Probably Not' Returning This Season; Paul George Uncertain

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue told reporters Kawhi Leonard is "probably not" playing this season and the return of Paul George remains uncertain.

"We know Kawhi's probably not gonna come back," Lue said after Thursday's 111-110 win over the Lakers. "We don't know the status of PG, but these guys continue to keep fighting. Every single night."

George is set to undergo an MRI on Feb. 24 that will give the Clippers a better timetable of his potential return from a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Leonard has missed the entire season after suffering an ACL injury during the 2021 NBA playoffs.

"I hope he's feeling good," Lue said of George. "I don't know, but things can change. Just something to look forward to. Hope is stronger than fear."

When George has been in the lineup, he's averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The Clippers have gotten only 26 games played this season out of George but remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff hunt at 27-27. Their win over the rival Lakers on Thursday gave them a 1.5-game lead for eighth place in the West. They would play the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves if the season ended today.