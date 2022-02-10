Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top Pickups After NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

NBA Photos/Getty Images

James Harden is reunited with Daryl Morey (per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski). Ben Simmons is a Brooklyn Net. Kristaps Porzingis was traded for…Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans (per ESPN's Tim MacMahon).

For those eager to enjoy some drama and fireworks, the NBA's 2022 trade deadline did not disappoint. The league's annual telenovela of roster movement lit basketball Twitter on fire and changed lineups across the association.

While real front offices have to adapt to their deals (or, in the case of the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks, lack of deals), fantasy managers can't lag behind. Looking at players rostered in under 33 percent of Yahoo leagues, here are three names to keep an eye on.