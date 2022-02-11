NBA Power Rankings: Where 76ers, Nets and All 30 Teams Rank Post-Trade Deadline

0 of 30

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In a week that included a bonkers trade-deadline day (as well as the lead-up to it), plenty of teams around the league solidified their rotations, made some money-saving moves or completely overhauled the top of their rosters.

James Harden is now a Philadelphia 76er. Ben Simmons is a Brooklyn Net. Domantas Sabonis is with the Sacramento Kings. CJ McCollum landed with the New Orleans Pelicans. Just when it seemed like the news was done rolling in, we found out Kristaps Porzingis was headed to the Washington Wizards.

Of course, several of these moves have the potential to drastically alter the landscape of the league and the outlook for the 2022 playoffs.

Some feel like game-changers that affect the power rankings right now.