NBA Power Rankings: Where 76ers, Nets and All 30 Teams Rank Post-Trade Deadline

NBA Power Rankings: Where 76ers, Nets and All 30 Teams Rank Post-Trade DeadlineFebruary 11, 2022
In a week that included a bonkers trade-deadline day (as well as the lead-up to it), plenty of teams around the league solidified their rotations, made some money-saving moves or completely overhauled the top of their rosters.
James Harden is now a Philadelphia 76er. Ben Simmons is a Brooklyn Net. Domantas Sabonis is with the Sacramento Kings. CJ McCollum landed with the New Orleans Pelicans. Just when it seemed like the news was done rolling in, we found out Kristaps Porzingis was headed to the Washington Wizards.
Of course, several of these moves have the potential to drastically alter the landscape of the league and the outlook for the 2022 playoffs.
Some feel like game-changers that affect the power rankings right now.
30. Detroit Pistons
Previous Rank: 30
Record: 12-43
Net Rating: -10.0
In January, a team strategist told Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer that Jerami Grant was the "grand prize of this deadline." Other sources told him Grant had "little interest in joining a new situation where he doesn't feature as a primary offensive option."
Well, the deadline has come and gone, and the grand prize remains in Detroit, where he should be able to get all the shots he wants.
In Thursday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Grant topped 20 points for the 15th time this season. And the Detroit Pistons are now 3-12 in those games.
29. Orlando Magic
Previous Rank: 29
Record: 13-43
Net Rating: -7.9
They may not come out and say it, but things are almost certainly going according to plan for the Orlando Magic.
They're on track for one of the worst records in the league and a top pick in the 2022 draft, but there are plenty of good signs from individual prospects.
And when the key pieces of the core play together, Orlando is actually, dare we say, pretty good? When Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony and Franz Wager are all on the floor, the Magic are plus-2.5 points per 100 possessions.
Orlando can add Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and another lottery pick to that mix next season. And, following a deadline-day deal in which they acquired P.J. Dozier, Bol Bol, a second-round pick and cash, they have the Bird rights to an intriguing young combo guard who can fit into a variety of lineups.
Last season, the 25-year-old Dozier's playmaking and ability to guard multiple positions helped drive the Denver Nuggets' net rating up 4.3 points.
28. Portland Trail Blazers
Previous Rank: 25
Record: 22-34
Net Rating: -4.9
With Damian Lillard out and CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Larry Nance Jr. all shipped off to other teams, the Portland Trail Blazers appear to be veering hard into the tank. Prior to Wednesday, they'd lost six straight and eight out of nine.
But on Wednesday, they ran into a team that's fairly often served as a pick-me-up for others around the league when they beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Behind a spirited effort from Anfernee Simons (22.6 points per game since Lillard went down) and Jusuf Nurkic (19 points and 12 rebounds against L.A.), the Blazers pretty much hit the Lakers' panic button for them.
In a season that's bound to be packed with losses (especially from here on out), little moments like that are worth cherishing.
27. Houston Rockets
Previous Rank: 28
Record: 15-40
Net Rating: -8.7
To no one's surprise, the losses keep piling up for the Houston Rockets, who went 0-4 this week and didn't finish a game within double digits of any of their opponents.
On the bright side (actually, that might be a bright side for those in favor of tanking), Houston managed to unload one of its more burdensome contracts ahead of the trade deadline.
Daniel Theis was set to make $27.3 million over the three seasons after this one, but the Rockets flipped him to the Boston Celtics for Dennis Schroder and his expiring contract. And they didn't have to attach any draft capital to make it happen.
Schroder may not be long for the tanking Rockets. In fact, he might even be a buyout candidate. So Houston gave itself a little more wiggle room heading into the offseason.
26. Oklahoma City Thunder
Previous Rank: 26
Record: 17-37
Net Rating: -6.8
When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander left the lineup with an ankle injury, it seemed like the Oklahoma City Thunder's tank would hit cruise control, but rookie Josh Giddey made that difficult.
OKC won its first three games of this SGA absence, and one of those was on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder followed up that little run with three straight losses, but they've reminded again that there's plenty of fight in this group.
During these past six games without Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey has averaged 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. In the same stretch, Luguentz Dort is putting up 22.4 points.
Now, they'll get a look at another young prospect in 22-year-old KZ Okpala, who was acquired from the Miami Heat ahead of the trade deadline.
He didn't have much of an opportunity to play for a Heat team that has been a title contender in recent years, but the 6'8" Okpala has good size for a wing and has shown hints of improvement as a shooter this season.
25. Indiana Pacers
Previous Rank: 24
Record: 19-37
Net Rating: -2.6
The Indiana Pacers tipped off a full-blown rebuild since the last edition of the power rankings.
On Sunday, they sent their second-leading scorer, Caris LeVert, to the Cleveland Cavaliers for draft picks and the expiring contract of Ricky Rubio (who won't play another game this season because of a torn ACL).
Then, they sent mini shockwaves through the league by moving Domantas Sabonis in a deal that returned a potential cornerstone talent in Tyrese Haliburton.
And on deadline day, they sent Torrey Craig back to the Phoenix Suns.
For Indiana, the biggest acquisition there is obviously Haliburton.
His basic numbers don't leap off the screen, but the 21-year-old Haliburton has already proved to be, at least, a steady hand at the offensive wheel and a dead-eye shooter. Among players with at least 100 attempts, he trails only Mike Conley in pull-up three-point percentage.
Indiana surely expects more development, though. Haliburton has shown the potential to be more of a lead scorer than he has been. From December 17 to February 5 (a stretch in which De'Aaron Fox missed 12 games), Haliburton averaged 17.3 points, 9.4 assists and 2.4 threes, while shooting 42.9 percent from three.
24. Sacramento Kings
Previous Rank: 27
Record: 21-36
Net Rating: -4.9
The Golden 1 Center was rocking for Domantas Sabonis' debut Wednesday, when the Sacramento Kings beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119.
Even though it was just one game, the Kings offered a glimpse of how the pairing of Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox might work.
With those two putting relentless pressure on the paint, Minnesota's defense was repeatedly forced to collapse, which helped Harrison Barnes, Davion Mitchell and Jeremy Lamb go 10-of-19 from three.
And while Kings fans were still relishing the good vibes that came from that win, the front office added more help the next day.
Hours before the deadline, Sacramento unloaded Marvin Bagley III and added Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles as part of a four-team deal.
23. Washington Wizards
Previous Rank: 23
Record: 25-29
Net Rating: -2.9
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers win the imaginary award for biggest trade at the deadline, but the Ben Simmons-James Harden swap had been telegraphed for a few days. The most surprising move was probably the Washington Wizards' acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis.
With less than an hour before the trade deadline passed, The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news that the spiraling Wizards would be moving Spencer Dinwiddie. Minutes later, he added that the Dallas Mavericks would be sending KP back.
In the final framework of the deal, Davis Bertans was also included for the Mavs.
Even with Porzingis' struggles to stay on the court this season, this feels like a short-term win for Washington.
Bertans has fallen off a cliff this season, and Dinwiddie never seemed to ingratiate himself with the rest of the Wizards. Unloading both for a 26-year-old former All-Star whose game seems like a good theoretical fit with Bradley Beal's makes sense.
Porzingis is tied for 34th in the league in box plus/minus and is averaging 24.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 threes per 75 possessions.
Of course, all this came on the heels of news that Beal would undergo season-ending surgery on his wrist. So, even if it's a short-term win, we'll have to wait till 2022-23 to fully grasp Washington's ceiling going forward.
22. San Antonio Spurs
Previous Rank: 20
Record: 20-35
Net Rating: -0.1
The back half of the Western Conference is bad enough for the San Antonio Spurs to stay within shouting distance of the play-in tournament, but this season has mostly felt like another year in basketball purgatory.
It's not all bad, however. Even though the Spurs play in one of the league's smaller media markets and are well below .500, Adam Silver selected Dejounte Murray as an injury replacement for the All-Star Game. It's hard to argue against his inclusion.
Murray leads the league in steals per game and is averaging 19.5 points, 9.2 assists and 8.4 rebounds. When he's on the floor, San Antonio is plus-1.9 points per 100 possessions. It's minus-5.4 when he's off.
And, after trading Derrick White and acquiring picks in another deal ahead of the deadline, San Antonio should be in a better position to build around Murray in the future.
"To top it all off, by taking on two players who can come off the books after next season [Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford], the Spurs basically lopped off the final two years and $36.4 million of [Derrick White's] contract," Dan Favale wrote for Bleacher Report. "They will have the flexibility to do some truly interesting things in the 2023 offseason."
Short term, though, the loss of White could keep San Antonio firmly in that purgatory.
21. New Orleans Pelicans
Previous Rank: 22
Record: 22-33
Net Rating: -3.2
New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin recently said he didn't "have enough information" to give an update on Zion Williamson's timeline for a return to action.
That's far from encouraging, but if the All-Star big man does make it back on the floor, he'll be surrounded by the best supporting cast he's ever played with.
After acquiring CJ McCollum in the days leading up to the trade deadline, New Orleans now has a theoretical starting five of Devonte' Graham, McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Zion and Jonas Valanciunas.
That may not be enough to secure a playoff bid, but it would sure make the chase for a spot more exciting.
20. New York Knicks
Previous Rank: 22
Record: 25-31
Net Rating: -1.7
With the New York Knicks in a full-fledged tailspin (they'd lost 10 of their last 12 games leading up to the deadline), it came as a surprise that they didn't make any moves.
Of the 12,269 lineups that have logged a single minute this season, New York's group of Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson ranks fourth in total minutes. Meanwhile, it's dead last in plus-minus.
Hours after the deadline, though, the Knicks pulled off a massive upset over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Randle had 28 points, 16 boards and seven assists. And he was a positive in the plus-minus column for just the 21st time this season.
The game was a reminder of the ceiling New York reached last season. And though getting there consistently might be a pipe dream, it suggested that the Knicks (currently two games back of 10th place) are still in the hunt for a play-in spot.
19. Los Angeles Lakers
Previous Rank: 19
Record: 26-30
Net Rating: -1.5
The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. After scratching and clawing their way to a .500 record through 48 games despite injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, they've dropped six of their past eight.
Things may have hit rock bottom Wednesday.
With Russell Westbrook sitting out his first game of the season because of back soreness, the Lakers took on the blatantly tanking Portland Trail Blazers and their starting five of Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby, Ben McLemore, Justise Winslow and Jusuf Nurkic.
Sure, Simons has shown plenty of spunk since Damian Lillard left Portland's lineup with an injury, but that's a team LeBron and AD should crush, regardless of who's around them.
But a losing mentality seems to have a hold on L.A., and the front office didn't make any trades on deadline day in an effort to break that grasp.
There's still time to find some chemistry among the top three, but it's limited. With 26 games to go, the Lakers have the West's most difficult remaining strength of schedule.
18. Los Angeles Clippers
Previous Rank: 18
Record: 27-30
Net Rating: -1.6
The Los Angeles Clippers deserve some credit for doubling down on their All-Star duo, even when both are out with injuries.
In the days leading up to and including the trade deadline, the Clippers were involved in multiple deals that saw them unload Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow, Serge Ibaka and multiple draft picks for Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.
With four new wings, all of whom can slide up and down the kind of positionless lineups coach Ty Lue seems fond of, the Clippers can play switch-heavy defense with or without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
If those two don't come back, all this could feel like spinning wheels, but Powell is under contract through 2025-26. And his high-volume three-point shooting (40.7 percent on 5.7 attempts per game over the last three seasons) makes him a good third option alongside Leonard and George's slashing.
17. Charlotte Hornets
Previous Rank: 16
Record: 28-28
Net Rating: -1.0
On more than one occasion this season, the Charlotte Hornets have looked ready to push for home-court advantage before spiraling into the losing streak.
After starting 5-2, they lost five straight. When they got to 13-8, they lost five of six. Most recently, they crept up to 28-22 before starting their current six-game losing streak.
The skids are largely the product of a defense that ranks 23rd in the league. And instead of addressing that at the trade deadline, the Hornets leaned even harder into their offense-first philosophy by acquiring Montrezl Harrell.
He was famously pushed out of the playoff rotations of both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers in recent years because of bad pick-and-roll defense, but he's one of the league's best in that set on the other end.
Harrell ranks in the 76th percentile as a pick-and-roll finisher (he was in the 95th percentile last season). Pairing his ability and timing as a roll man who can finish above the rim (or in the short-floater range) with LaMelo Ball should make one of the NBA's most exciting attacks even better.
16. Brooklyn Nets
Previous Rank: 17
Record: 29-26
Net Rating: 0.0
Before their game on January 15, the Brooklyn Nets were 26-15. And, aside from the Kyrie Irving situation, things seemed hunky-dory. Then Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury that has sidelined him through today.
Brooklyn is 2-11 since KD left the lineup. And after Thursday's one-point loss to the Washington Wizards, their losing streak sits at 10 games. They're smack-dab in the play-in range.
When reports of James Harden wanting out surfaced in the days leading up to the trade deadline, some kind of shake-up felt almost inevitable. And just over 24 hours after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Brooklyn was in the "deal zone" with the Philadelphia 76ers, the two teams pulled off the biggest trade of the season.
Harden is now a 76er, while the Brooklyn Nets have 27 games to solidify their playoff position and integrate Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.
Less than a day removed from the deal, there are already some good signs appearing. Shortly after the trade was reported, Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "We've got work to do to get him back to play, but it's a great step in right direction."
On a team with all the firepower KD, Kyrie and Curry can provide, Simmons' pass-first offense should help the Nets get back on track. And the defensive upgrade from Harden to him could be culture-changing.
Once Durant is healthy and Simmons has established himself in the rotation, the Nets should start flying up the power rankings.
15. Atlanta Hawks
Previous Rank: 15
Record: 26-28
Net Rating: +0.5
The Atlanta Hawks have been an offensive juggernaut all season. When Trae Young is on the floor, they score 118.4 points per 100 possessions. Over the past few weeks, that's translated to wins.
On January 15, after a home loss to the New York Knicks, the Hawks were 17-25. Now, after a 9-3 stretch, they're just two games under .500 and back in the hunt for a play-in spot.
During these 12 games, Young is averaging 28.6 points, 9.4 assists and 3.7 assists, while shooting 41.8 percent from three.
14. Minnesota Timberwolves
Previous Rank: 13
Record: 29-26
Net Rating: +1.8
The Minnesota Timberwolves ran into an emotionally charged Sacramento Kings team welcoming Domantas Sabonis on Wednesday, but they'd rattled off five straight victories before that loss.
In each passing game, their dominant starting five adds to its case to be considered among the best lineups in the league.
Despite losing, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt were all plus-minus positives. D'Angelo Russell was dead even. When those four share the floor with Patrick Beverley, Minnesota is plus-131. The Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz boast the only two lineups with a better raw plus-minus.
13. Toronto Raptors
Previous Rank: 14
Record: 31-23
Net Rating: +2.2
The Toronto Raptors got off to a slow start in 2021-22, but they now seem poised to put a scare into whoever they match up with in the first round of the playoffs.
Behind 42 points from Gary Trent (who's averaging 27.8 in his last 10 games), the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to eight games with a 139-120 pounding of the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
Fred VanVleet is an All-Star. Pascal Siakam is playing like one. And Scottie Barnes doesn't look ready to concede Rookie of the Year to Evan Mobley.
Oh, and on top of all that, the Raptors turned Goran Dragic (who wasn't playing) into Thaddeus Young on deadline day.
Since the start of last season, Young is 35th in box plus/minus, with averages of 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per 75 possessions.
It cost them a first-round pick to get the deal done, but the Raptors are clearly in win-now mode, and they've proved their ability to develop anyone, regardless of draft status.
12. Utah Jazz
Previous Rank: 12
Record: 34-21
Net Rating: +6.5
It's been a bittersweet week and change for the Utah Jazz.
On the sweet side, their 26-point win over the Golden State Warriors gave the Jazz a four-game winning streak that was sorely needed after a 2-11 stretch sent them spiraling down the standings.
On the bitter side, Joe Ingles, who's spent his entire career (eight seasons) with the Jazz, was dealt to the tanking Portland Trail Blazers.
Of course, with Ingles recovering from a torn ACL and in the final year of his contract, he'll likely never don a Blazers jersey. Utah landing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez in the three-team trade should take a little more of the sting away.
11. Denver Nuggets
Previous Rank: 9
Record: 30-24
Net Rating: +2.1
Nikola Jokic is running away from every player in the league in pretty much any catch-all metric you can think of. He's on pace to smash LeBron James' single-season record for box plus/minus.
But the Denver Nuggets wouldn't be sitting at sixth in the West without the help Jokic has received from his supporting cast of late.
Denver is 7-3 over their past 10, with nine players averaging between 8.1 and 16.9 points. During this run, Bryn Forbes, Will Barton, Austin Rivers, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji are shooting 43.2 percent from three.
Throughout the entire season, Aaron Gordon's all-purpose play has been critical. The Nuggets are plus-12.4 points per 100 possessions when Jokic plays with Gordon (compared to plus-4.4 when the reigning MVP plays without Gordon).
10. Boston Celtics
Previous Rank: 11
Record: 31-25
Net Rating: +4.6
The Boston Celtics have won eight of their past nine and suddenly look like a potential problem for Eastern Conference contenders.
The most obvious source of the surge is Jayson Tatum. During those nine games, he's putting up 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.8 threes, while shooting 39.5 percent from three.
But the real driving factor of Boston's rise is a stifling defense that has given up just 94.4 points per 100 possessions over those nine games. The next best defense in the same span is 10 points worse.
And now, they're adding one of the game's best defensive guards to a group that's already dominating on that end.
The cost of doing business (summed up by CelticsBlog) was steep, but Derrick White has spent time at both guard spots, can guard multiple positions and ranks third in the NBA in defensive estimated plus-minus.
With lineups that could include all of Tatum, White, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, the Celtics will be one of the game's most dynamic, versatile defensive teams.
9. Chicago Bulls
Previous Rank: 7
Record: 34-21
Net Rating: +1.6
DeMar DeRozan has been on an absolute offensive tear. After going for 36 points on 19 shots in Wednesday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, DeRozan is now averaging 33.1 while shooting 57.8 percent from the field over his past 12 appearances.
Chicago has desperately needed that scoring during this run. With Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso both recovering from injuries, the Bulls' defense has fallen off a cliff.
When those two are on the floor, Chicago surrenders 104.8 points per 100 possessions. That number soars to 119.8 when both are off.
8. Dallas Mavericks
Previous Rank: 10
Record: 33-23
Net Rating: +3.5
Before the dust settled, the Dallas Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans felt like the biggest head-scratcher of deadline day. Heck, maybe it still is.
The contracts of Dinwiddie and Davis don't really afford much more flexibility than KP's (other than the fact that each might be easier to move on their own), but he simply never seemed to fit with Luka Doncic.
Injuries plagued Porzingis' two-plus seasons in Dallas. And when he was on the floor with Luka, the Mavs were plus-1.5 points per 100 possessions. When Doncic played without KP, Dallas was plus-5.8 points per 100 possessions.
Context can be tricky with plus-minus stats, but that's a pretty significant sample size. And if Thursday night is any indication, Luka looks ready for his post-Porzingis basketball life. In a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic went for 51 points on 17-of-26 shooting, nine rebounds and six assists.
7. Cleveland Cavaliers
Previous Rank: 8
Record: 34-21
Net Rating: +4.7
A better-than-expected first half of the season and parity throughout much of the league has the Cleveland Cavaliers on the title contenders' tier.
This week's acquisition of Caris LeVert signifies the Cavs are embracing this moment.
Cleveland is giving up 103.6 points per 100 possessions when Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are on the floor, but the scoring rate of those lineups ranks in the 28th percentile.
LeVert can bring some balance to groups like those with his ability to attack from the perimeter. With Ricky Rubio heading to Indiana and Collin Sexton out for the season, LeVert might even be called upon to create for the bigs during Darius Garland's breaks.
6. Milwaukee Bucks
Previous Rank: 5
Record: 35-22
Net Rating: +3.6
The Milwaukee Bucks got rocked by the Phoenix Suns in a Finals rematch on Thursday, but they'd won four straight and eight of 10 prior to that loss.
After struggling through injuries and health and safety protocol-induced absences for much of the first half of the season, Milwaukee is finally starting to look like the team that won it all last season.
Of course, there's still one obvious absence. Brook Lopez has appeared in only one game. And that's made depth at the 5 a bit of a roller coaster for the Bucks, who've employed both DeMarcus Cousins and Greg Monroe in that role.
Ahead of the deadline, Milwaukee acquired someone who may be a more stable answer behind Bobby Portis.
As part of a four-team trade that saw them send Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Los Angeles Clippers and Donte DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings, the Bucks picked up Serge Ibaka.
His raw numbers are way down this season, but Ibaka is still shooting 38.7 percent from three. His ability to pull opposing bigs away from the paint should create more space inside for Milwaukee's slashing reserves.
5. Philadelphia 76ers
Previous Rank: 6
Record: 32-22
Net Rating: +2.4
The ages of the big man and the guard may be inverted, but the Philadelphia 76ers now have a modern version of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant after trading Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
Say what you will about Harden seemingly pushing for a trade in each of the last two seasons; he's still one of the game's most explosive playmakers. And pairing him with Embiid gives Philly a potentially devastating top two.
Among players with at least 5,000 minutes, Embiid (29.9) and Harden (26.8) rank second and sixth, respectively, in career points per 75 possessions.
4. Miami Heat
Previous Rank: 4
Record: 36-20
Net Rating: +4.8
The Miami Heat crushed the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, extending their winning streak to four games and keeping them in the driver's seat for the East's top seed.
What may be most impressive about this squad staying at or near the top of the conference for most of the season is that Thursday's game marked just the 18th time that Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry all appeared in the same game. Miami is 13-5 in those contests.
Assuming they can stay healthy from here on out, the Heat figure to be a bona fide contender. And though other potential juggernauts in the East loaded up at the deadline for the stretch run, Miami's continuity and depth will be hard to overcome.
3. Golden State Warriors
Previous Rank: 2
Record: 41-15
Net Rating: +7.4
The Golden State Warriors had been cruising before this week, which opened with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and closed with a blowout loss to the Utah Jazz and a surprising upset at the hands of the New York Knicks.
Occasional hiccups are forgivable, though, especially since Klay Thompson appears to be rounding into form.
Over his last seven appearances, Thompson is averaging 18.4 points while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.
If this means the rust is off, Golden State figures to be at or near the top of the list of title contenders whenever Draymond Green is ready to return.
2. Memphis Grizzlies
Previous Rank: 3
Record: 39-18
Net Rating: +4.5
This week, the Memphis Grizzlies continued a tear through the NBA that has now lasted for the overwhelming majority of the season.
After going 3-0 and scoring at least 132 points in each of those games, the Grizzlies are now 30-8 since their 9-10 start. Over that 38-game span, they're fifth in points per 100 possessions, first in points allowed per 100 and first in net points per 100.
It should come as little surprise, then, that the Grizzlies stood pat at the trade deadline. This team is young, way ahead of schedule and already threatening the title contenders' tier.
1. Phoenix Suns
Previous Rank: 1
Record: 45-10
Net Rating: +7.9
Week after week, the Phoenix Suns just keep dominating the NBA. After blowing out the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, they've now won four straight and 15 of their last 16.
During this stretch that's now nearing a month, Phoenix has won road games over the Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Suns are on pace for the 15th-best winning percentage in NBA history, and no team looks as complete right now.
Even as they roll through the rest of the league, though, they are still adding on the margins. On deadline day, they traded Jalen Smith, who was out of the rotation, and a second-round pick for former Sun Torrey Craig.
On a team with this much depth and balance, Craig may not play much, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have something of an insurance policy on switchability and perimeter defense.