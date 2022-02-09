Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers aren't who we thought they were.

A potential powerhouse on paper, the Purple and Gold have been unable to gain any traction this season. With Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline bearing down on them, this might be their last chance at adding the necessary reinforcements to salvage this season.

Given L.A.'s dearth of trade chips, though, that might be easier said than done.

Let's get to the latest trade talks around this team.