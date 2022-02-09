Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los AngelesFebruary 9, 2022
Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't who we thought they were.
A potential powerhouse on paper, the Purple and Gold have been unable to gain any traction this season. With Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline bearing down on them, this might be their last chance at adding the necessary reinforcements to salvage this season.
Given L.A.'s dearth of trade chips, though, that might be easier said than done.
Let's get to the latest trade talks around this team.
Lakers Feeling Urgency to Act Before Deadline
Ever watched the Lakers and thought to yourself, "This just isn't working." Sure you have—and so have the Lakers themselves.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported those thoughts have motivated the Lakers to try to make a deal by Thursday's deadline. "Standing pat and hoping that winning percentage improves to finish the season strong is not seen as a viable option by players on the team," McMenamin wrote.
Identifying the issue—or issues, really—is easy. Finding the solution is the hard part.
Beyond the Big Three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the only Lakers making non-minimum money are Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn. Horton-Tucker has regressed in his third NBA season, while Nunn has yet to take the floor because of a lingering knee injury.
Tack on the team's inability to trade a first-round pick before 2027, and it could be tough sledding for this front office to find a helpful exchange.
Terrence Ross a Realistic Target
Any Lakers fans dreaming of a major move for someone like Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes or Myles Turner can feel free to abandon those hopes. L.A. simply doesn't have the trade cache to pull that type of trade off.
So, what could the Lakers actually afford?
Well, sources told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times that Orlando Magic swingman Terrence Ross is a realistic option. The question is whether Ross is a big enough addition to warrant parting with the few trade chips they have, as a deal might require both Horton-Tucker and the 2027 first-round pick.
Ross is an ignitable scorer, but he is streaky when in his good years. This, by the way, is not one of those years, as the 31-year-old is averaging his fewest points in four seasons (10.9), posting the worst three-point percentage of his career (30.8) and shooting just 40.5 percent from the field.
Lakers Linked to Josh Richardson
With his three-ball back from a multi-year hiatus, Josh Richardson fits the three-and-D mold so many win-now shoppers need.
The Lakers have been linked to the seventh-year swingman, per B/R's Jake Fischer, but they aren't alone in that pursuit.
The Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed interest in Richardson, per MassLive.com's Brian Robb, who added that the Lakers have offered Horton-Tucker and "a future pick" for Richardson. That wording is a little vague, though one might presume L.A.'s 2027 first-rounder is the pick in question.
Value-wise, that might be a fair offer for Richardson, who has bounced back from some down shooting years to post a 44.3/39.7/85.9 slash line and holds his own defensively. But this might hinge on whether the Boston Celtics, winners of six straight and 13 of their last 17, would actually value long-term assets over what Richardson is giving them right now.