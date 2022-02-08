Hawks Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

2 of 3

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Some teams in Atlanta's position might treat their downturn as motivation for a gap year, essentially punting on the rest of the season in the hopes of collecting assets and executing a quick turnaround next year.

The Hawks are not one of those teams. The Hawks apparently "have zero interest in being a lottery team," per The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, and will "continue to be aggressive on the trade market."

Kirschner listed Simmons, Jerami Grant, Marcus Smart and CJ McCollum as targets. Of that quartet, Grant seems the likeliest to be bound for Atlanta before Thursday's deadline.

While Smart's defense and secondary playmaking would help, his emotional value to the Boston Celtics might make his too cost prohibitive. As Kirschner noted, a Young-McCollum backcourt could encounter the same issues that the McCollum-Damian Lillard pairing has encountered. The challenges of a Simmons swap were already laid out.

Grant, on the other hand, should be firmly up for grabs since he's in the heart of his prime while the Detroit Pistons are nowhere near theirs. He couldn't perk up the playmaking, but he would substantially improve the defense and slot in as high as second on the scoring hierarchy.