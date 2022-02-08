Lakers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday’s Deadline

1 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

If Westbrook has done nothing else this season, he has at least challenged the notion that there is no such thing as an untradeable player in the NBA.

His volume numbers seem fine (18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists), but they've been stripped of all their efficiency. Shift the lens over to his advanced metrics, and you'll find some of the worst marks of his career. His minus-1.3 box plus/minus is the lowest he's ever posted. His 15.2 player efficiency rating matches the worst of his career. His .041 win shares per 48 minutes are his fewest since his rookie year.

Those marks are all troubling in a vacuum, but they become fatal flaws when attached to his towering financial figures: a $44.2 million salary for this season, plus a $47.1 million player option for the next. Teams would have a hard time simply fitting those pay rates into their budget, let alone willingly doing so while parting with anything the Lakers might want.

Theoretically, the basketball gods could drum up another Westbrook-for-John Wall swap, but the Houston Rockets would want L.A.'s 2027 first-round pick in the exchange, per Marc Stein. As much as the Lakers might want to shed Westbrook, that's a monstrous price to pay for someone who hasn't suited up this season and only played 72 games since the start of 2018-19.

Westbrook is going nowhere.