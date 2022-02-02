Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2022 CFB Late Signing Window

1 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Although this isn't directly related to Michigan's 2022 class, the Wolverines scored a big win on Wednesday evening—Jim Harbaugh is staying with the Wolverines.

Despite interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Harbaugh informed Michigan that he would be forgoing NFL suitors and returning to Ann Arbor.

The news comes despite reports Tuesday evening Chris Ballas of On3 that Harbaugh was "planning to sign a deal to become the NFL Vikings' head coach." Ballas added that Harbaugh had said some goodbyes and thank yous on Tuesday.

Regardless, Harbaugh is now staying put in college football, a huge win for both Michigan and the sport. He led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season in 2021, beating Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and earning a playoff bid.

Harbaugh—known for his eccentric personality—once slept over at a recruits' house, went viral for a shirtless photo of him at practice in 2015 and most recently, squatted weights while wearing a button-down and slacks while on a recruiting visit.

A head coach interviewing for an NFL job on NSD is rare, but it didn't seem to affect the Wolverines' 2022 class too much. Michigan finished with the ninth-ranked overall class per 247Sports.

The group is headlined by 5-star cornerback Will Johnson, 4-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore and 4-star defensive back Keon Sabb, who Harbaugh flipped from Clemson in December.

Michigan being able to keep Harbaugh away from the NFL is crucial for the Wolverines, especially this late in the college football coaching carousel. Harbaugh's current contract with the Wolverines goes until 2025, so we'll hopefully get another four years of Harbaugh in college football.