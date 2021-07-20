Alabama QB Bryce Young Has Earned Close to '7 Figures' in NIL Deals, Nick Saban Says

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is cashing in on new NCAA rules allowing players to benefit from name, image and likeness rights.

"Our QB has already approached ungodly numbers, and he hasn’t even played yet," Alabama coach Nick Saban said Tuesday, per a tweet from Chris Hummer of 247Sports. "If I told you what it is … it’s almost 7-figures."

Young signed with CAA for his marketing deals and quickly landed a pact with CashApp.

The sophomore has only thrown 22 passes in his college career, but he carries high expectations going into 2021 as the presumed starter at Alabama, which is yet again a national championship contender. Young had the second-best chance to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy on DraftKings' initial odds release behind Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler:

The endorsement offers should only grow as the season gets started and Young becomes more of a household name while attempting to fill Mac Jones' shoes for the reigning champs.

It still probably won't be enough to catch his coach after Saban made over $10 million last season, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.

