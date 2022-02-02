Veteran QBs Steelers Must Target After Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement

0 of 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers' best options to replace Ben Roethlisberger are quarterbacks with NFL experience.

Pittsburgh likely will not mortgage draft capital to move up in the first round to select a quarterback, and it may be even less inclined to do that because of the weak class at the position in 2022.

Mike Tomlin and his staff would probably rather add a known quantity at the position than take a risk on a prospect who may not pan out and set back the franchise a few years.

The good news for the AFC North franchise is that a handful of veteran quarterbacks should be on the move this offseason because of the changing landscape at the position at their 2021 destinations.

Jimmy Garoppolo should be the first name that comes to mind since the San Francisco 49ers are set to move to Trey Lance.

The other veteran options come with more questions, but they could be the right fit in Pittsburgh with the proper support around them.