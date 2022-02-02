Veteran QBs Steelers Must Target After Ben Roethlisberger's Retirement

Veteran QBs Steelers Must Target After Ben Roethlisberger's RetirementFebruary 2, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers' best options to replace Ben Roethlisberger are quarterbacks with NFL experience.
Pittsburgh likely will not mortgage draft capital to move up in the first round to select a quarterback, and it may be even less inclined to do that because of the weak class at the position in 2022.
Mike Tomlin and his staff would probably rather add a known quantity at the position than take a risk on a prospect who may not pan out and set back the franchise a few years.
The good news for the AFC North franchise is that a handful of veteran quarterbacks should be on the move this offseason because of the changing landscape at the position at their 2021 destinations.
Jimmy Garoppolo should be the first name that comes to mind since the San Francisco 49ers are set to move to Trey Lance.
The other veteran options come with more questions, but they could be the right fit in Pittsburgh with the proper support around them.
Jimmy Garoppolo
Pittsburgh should explore a deal to bring in the veteran quarterback on the market with the most recent Super Bowl experience.
Jimmy Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, and he just played in the NFC Championship Game.
Garoppolo needs to clean up some of the mistakes he committed while in San Francisco, but he carries the postseason experience that the Steelers could use at the position.
The quarterback told reporters Tuesday that he expects to be traded as the NFC West side moves on to the Trey Lance era, saying:
"I was talking to [general manager] John Lynch yesterday about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way. I've got a long career ahead of me. I'm excited about it. I'm excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That's really what I'm in this game for. I'm here to play football, win football games and as long as I've got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself."
At 30, Garoppolo could become the face of the franchise for a handful of years and help the Steelers contend in the AFC North right away.
Garoppolo is far from the perfect quarterback, but he may be the best option on the market when it comes to experience and age if Pittsburgh hopes to avoid a significant drop-off at the position.
Jameis Winston
A potential pursuit of Jameis Winston would not force the Steelers to give up anything in a trade.
Winston enters the offseason as a free agent after spending two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked solid over seven games before he suffered a torn ACL in Week 8.
The injury concerns with Winston are obvious since he is coming off a torn ACL, but the good news is his recovery has long started because his injury was suffered in October.
Winston is two years younger than Garoppolo and would bring a dynamic arm to a Pittsburgh offense with plenty of talented wide receivers.
The 28-year-old worked on the turnover issues that plagued him in Tampa Bay last year. He had 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. However, the sample size outside of Tampa Bay is still small because Winston sat behind Drew Brees during the 2020 season.
Mike Tomlin and Co. would need to have trust that Winston's turnover issues are behind him to make a significant chase for his services in free agency.
Andy Dalton
The Steelers could also look to use the bridge-year strategy if they want to pursue a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.
Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was a preseason Heisman candidate at Oklahoma last season, are set to be among the top available options in April 2023.
Andy Dalton would be the ideal stopgap because of the familiarity the Pittsburgh coaching staff has with his skill set from his time as a Cincinnati Bengal.
Dalton would be a safer, cheaper alternative to any of the younger players on the quarterback market. Garoppolo and Winston could end up elsewhere with vacancies in Tampa Bay, New Orleans and Denver.
Dalton will be a free agent, so, like Winston, he would not cost anything in a trade.
The 34-year-old was a serviceable starter for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears in the past two seasons in place of the injured Dak Prescott and Justin Fields, respectively.
Dalton may not be the ideal option, but he might be a necessary one if the Steelers are unable to lure one of the top quarterbacks to the Steel City.