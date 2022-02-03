Lakers' Complete 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

On the surface, the Los Angeles Lakers appear as if they should be among the NBA's most active teams between now and the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

They came into the campaign as favorites to make it out of the Western Conference. But they have passed the midway point with a sub-.500 record, and if the season ended today, they would have to settle for a ticket to the play-in tournament.

A disappointment of this magnitude often leads to a hyper-active trade season. Considering the Lakers' best player is the 37-year-old LeBron James, they are also facing a frantically ticking clock.

Yet their top-heavy roster might restrict them to making moves around the margins since they probably don't have the trade chips to broker anything bigger.

We'll dig into that and more in this comprehensive guide to the Lakers' trade deadline before making a prediction for how they will proceed.