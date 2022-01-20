The Wildest College Football Stories from the 2021 Season

1 of 8

Sam Craft/Associated Press

It feels weird remembering this considering Texas A&M finished the year 8-4 and fifth in the SEC West, right? Still, this was a big moment for Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the top-ranked Tide losing to an unranked Texas A&M team was one of the sport's craziest moments of the season.

Alabama came into this game undefeated, whereas the Aggies were coming off back-to-back SEC West losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Bama was an 18-point favorite heading into this one.

But the Aggies shocked the college football world and upset the Tide anyway. TAMU went to the locker room with a 24-10 lead, but Bama made it a close one in the second half.

The Tide scored two touchdowns in the third quarter—one off a blocked punt and another from a 29-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young. Texas A&M had a 96-yard kickoff return in between the two scores that made it a 31-24 game at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Bama had three scoring drives, including a Young touchdown pass to Williams that gave the Tide, complete with a successful two-point conversion from Young, a 38-31 lead. Meanwhile, the Aggie offense had three punts off drives that resulted in a combined 18 yards. But TAMU wasn't done yet.

Aggie quarterback Zach Calzada, who has since transferred to Auburn, led a six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that tied it up at 38 with three minutes left in the game. Texas A&M's defense then forced a Bama three-and-out.

Although Calzada went in the injury tent after the score, the QB came out and played hero on the Aggies' last possession. After completing two big pass plays and an 11-yard run, a 12-yard completion put the Aggies at the Alabama 30 to set up the game-winning field goal. A couple of successful run plays and a defensive pass interference further shortened the field, and Aggie kicker Seth Small nailed the 28-yard field goal to complete the upset.

A video of Small's family watching him kick the game-winning field goal made this game all the more memorable.

Fisher didn't end the season as the last former Saban assistant to defeat his former boss—Georgia's Kirby Smart became the second with the Dawgs' national title victory over Alabama.