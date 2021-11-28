Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley: 'I’m Not Going to Be the Next Coach at LSU' Despite Rumors

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma Sooners suffered a disappointing 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, and despite some of the team's struggles this season, head coach Lincoln Riley isn't considering leaving for the vacant head coaching position at LSU.

“Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question,” Riley told reporters after the loss.

Riley's comments come after long-time LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced he would not coach the team's bowl game following an upset win over Texas A&M on Saturday. Orgeron and the Tigers agreed to part ways on Oct. 17 following a disappointing 4-3 start to the 2021 season.

The Tigers have fallen short of expectations since winning the national championship in 2019. They are 11-11 over the past two seasons, so it's no surprise Orgeron is on his way out, even if he is the fourth-winningest coach in LSU history at 51-20.

Riley has been linked as a target for LSU athletic director Scott Woodward since it was announced Orgeron was out as head coach after the 2021 season. However, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is reportedly Woodward’s top target. Fisher has adamantly denied interest in the LSU job, though.

Riley has been at Oklahoma for five seasons, compiling a 55-10 record. The Sooners won the Big 12 in his first four seasons and he also has three College Football Playoff appearances to his name.

However, Oklahoma finished the 2021 season 10-2 with Saturday's loss to Oklahoma State and missed out on a chance to play in the Big 12 title game. The team also likely doesn't have chance to make the CFP this year.

In addition to Riley, LSU has also been linked to Louisiana's Billy Napier and Iowa State's Matt Campbell for their vacant head coaching job.