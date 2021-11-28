Ed Orgeron Says After LSU's Upset Win over Texas A&M That He Won't Coach in Bowl Game

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

LSU upset No. 15 Texas A&M 27-24 on Saturday in Baton Rouge in what was Ed Orgeron's last game as head coach of the Tigers.

Orgeron told reporters after the win that he would not coach in the team's bowl game. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will take over instead.

Orgeron added, via the Daily Advertiser:

"I told the guys I wish them luck. I'm not gonna to sit here and coach when there's another guy coming in to be the head coach this week or the week after that. I'm not gonna do that.

"This is my team, and as soon as they got a new head coach, I was gonna go."

Quarterback Max Johnson and his LSU teammates made sure to give Orgeron one final sendoff with the impressive win over Texas A&M. Johnson threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Jaray Jenkins reeled in eight catches for 169 yards and two scores.

Orgeron and the Tigers agreed to part ways on Oct. 17 following a disappointing 4-3 start to the 2021 season. The post-Joe Burrow era has been especially rough for LSU with the Tigers going 5-5 in 2020 and 11-11 overall after winning the national championship in 2019.

Before 2020, LSU hadn't lost five games in a season since 2014, when Les Miles was head coach.

Orgeron exits as the fourth-winningest coach in LSU history, with a 51-20 record and .718 winning percentage. Since finalizing his exit from the school, the Tigers finished 2-3, closing out the season with wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Texas A&M.

It's unclear who the Tigers might be targeting for their vacant head coaching position. However, Louisiana's Billy Napier and Iowa State's Matt Campbell have been linked to the position. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley has also been connected to LSU, though he has adamantly denied those rumors (h/t Jason Kersey of The Athletic).