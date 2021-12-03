X

    Video: Brian Kelly Debuts Southern Accent During Speech at LSU Basketball Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 3, 2021

    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly told fans, "this is a great way to get started, and I haven't even won all my games yet" on Wednesday, and it wasn't even close to the most head-turning development of his speech.

    Kelly addressed the crowd at LSU's men's basketball game against Ohio on Wednesday, which the Tigers won.

    Mike Bundt @Mike_Bundt

    Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. <a href="https://t.co/Jk3bjAvrh8">pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8</a>

    It wasn't the message but the accent that caught everyone's attention:

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Brian Kelly, born in Massachusetts, now has a southern accent. <a href="https://t.co/bUGE0Hi6g2">pic.twitter.com/bUGE0Hi6g2</a>

    Ryan Nanni @celebrityhottub

    just dropping this screenshot for no reason <a href="https://t.co/QeBvjY2CT6">pic.twitter.com/QeBvjY2CT6</a>

    John Talty @JTalty

    We will all remember where we were when we heard that Brian Kelly accent for the first time.

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    Brian Kelly on the sidelines in September. <a href="https://t.co/sNW1c5RjgM">pic.twitter.com/sNW1c5RjgM</a>

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    90% of the timeline is Brian Kelly getting roasted for developing an accent and it’s glorious

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    <a href="https://t.co/l4y2XBLCBA">https://t.co/l4y2XBLCBA</a> <a href="https://t.co/wXN2YtCfn7">pic.twitter.com/wXN2YtCfn7</a>

    Andrew Hammond @ahammFreePress

    Brian Kelly at the LSU spring game... <a href="https://t.co/g0SHNmnmfk">pic.twitter.com/g0SHNmnmfk</a>

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    If you pull the string in Brian Kelly’s back, he says “There’s a snake in my boot!” <a href="https://t.co/K5hImOpkmP">pic.twitter.com/K5hImOpkmP</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    do you think Brian Kelly briefly considered doing the Coach O voice before settling on Generic Southern

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    this news cycle now has me thinking about college football coaches doing jersey accents, and who would be best at it

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    Brian Kelly [Bane voice]<br><br>Go Tigers.

    ESPN's Jeff Darlington went the extra mile with an investigation:

    Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington

    I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. <a href="https://t.co/JTzuIA2s2n">pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n</a>

    Notre Dame's games were on national television almost every week throughout Kelly's tenure with the Fighting Irish. That meant plenty of pregame, halftime and postgame interviews that were seen by millions of people tuning in to watch his team play.

    It's safe to say the accent that was on display Wednesday never really came out when he coached at the institution in northern Indiana.

    Kelly might be trying to make himself right at home in Louisiana, but the internet wasn't about to let that speech pass without having some fun at his expense.       

