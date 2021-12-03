Video: Brian Kelly Debuts Southern Accent During Speech at LSU Basketball Game

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly told fans, "this is a great way to get started, and I haven't even won all my games yet" on Wednesday, and it wasn't even close to the most head-turning development of his speech.

Kelly addressed the crowd at LSU's men's basketball game against Ohio on Wednesday, which the Tigers won.

It wasn't the message but the accent that caught everyone's attention:

ESPN's Jeff Darlington went the extra mile with an investigation:

Notre Dame's games were on national television almost every week throughout Kelly's tenure with the Fighting Irish. That meant plenty of pregame, halftime and postgame interviews that were seen by millions of people tuning in to watch his team play.

It's safe to say the accent that was on display Wednesday never really came out when he coached at the institution in northern Indiana.

Kelly might be trying to make himself right at home in Louisiana, but the internet wasn't about to let that speech pass without having some fun at his expense.