Ranking Top 10 Recruiting Classes in 2022 After High School All-American Games

Credit: 247Sports

The conclusion of last week's Under Armour All-American Game and Saturday's All-American Bowl means the country got to witness another proving ground for the nation's top incoming prospects and gave us another milestone on the path to the late period national signing day.

Though nowhere near as many top-notch prospects came off the board before the early signing period was initiated relative to years past, there were still plenty of big names making their commitments public.

Some of those decisions shuffled the rankings at the top of B/R's rankings from the early signing period. Of course, several more twists and turns remain until February.

With coaching movement rampant this year, there are still legit program-changers looking for homes, and while more eyes this time of year are on the transfer portal, high school prospects could still give us plenty of headlines.

While nothing changed at the top of the list, a few decisions caused the flip-flops of several teams in the post-all-star game rankings. Let's get to the details for the top classes.