Early National Signing Day 2021: Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes

Who said Early Signing Period doesn't have its own spectacular storylines?

There was plenty of panic-inducing drama as the nation's top-ranked prospect Travis Hunter spurned Florida State and signed with Deion Sanders' Jackson State Tigers. Michigan flipped receiver Amorion Walker from Notre Dame and Keon Sabb from Clemson, plus added Darrius Clemons and Derrick Moore to cement a huge rally.

First-year coaches Steve Sarkisian of Texas and Josh Heupel at Tennessee had big final days to pull top-20 classes, and Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia loaded up on stars late to finish ahead of Sark's Longhorns, Penn State and Ohio State.

With the advent of the NIL and the out-of-control transfer portal, there were even some beautiful soundbites from Jimbo Fisher and Dabo Swinney on opposite ends of the spectrum.

Fisher told ESPN's Paul Finebaum: "There was a lot of NIL deals going on before all this was going on. They just weren't legal. No one told nobody." Meanwhile, Swinney said of the portal, "There's so much tampering going on and so many adults manipulating young people."

It's a new era of college football, and those who don't adapt are going to get left behind. Let's take a look at which teams weathered the choppy waters best (so far) in the early signing period.