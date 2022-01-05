Projecting 2022 NFL Draft Stock of CFB Title Game's Biggest Stars

1 of 8

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Alabama running back Brian Robinson, Jr. had a season-best outing in the semifinal against Cincinnati. He finished the day with a season-high 2014 yards, and averaged 7.5 per carry. In fact, Robinson's performance was an Alabama bowl game record. It was also the third-most rushing yards in a CFP game. The fact that he'd been dealing with a leg injury toward the end of the regular season made his big day all the more impressive.

Robinson backed up former first-round draft pick Najee Harris for most of his career. He's accounted for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns this year, and he might be getting hot at just the right time. Robinson could see his name called as early as the second round of this year's draft and is B/R's No. 60 overall player available.

Georgia running back James Cook is the younger brother of former second-round draft pick Dalvin Cook, who is now with the Minnesota Vikings. Although Cook isn't currently projected to go as high as his brother did (most projections have Cook landing somewhere in the fourth round), the running back may have some momentum building for him at just the right time.

He already accepted a Senior Bowl invite, and in the semifinal against Michigan, Cook finished with four receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown. ESPN's Todd McShay praised Cook's versatility after his big performance in the 34-11 win vs. Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

Against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, Cook had just 38 yards rushing and 28 receiving yards. Still, The Athletic's Dane Brugler ranked Cook as the No. 5 running back in this year's class.

Cook's teammate Zamir White, whose career has unfortunately included two ACL tears, has yet to have a 1,000-yard rushing season for the Dawgs in three years. Still, White is Georgia's leading rusher this season with 772 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. He is likely a Day 3 or undrafted free agent prospect.