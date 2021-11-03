2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R Scouting Dept.'s Post-Trade Deadline Predictions

0 of 32

The 2022 NFL draft should turn into a fascinating case study of positional value, as well as supply and demand.

Quarterbacks will dominate the conversation, of course. Early signs point to a questionable class at the game's most important position. In Bleacher Report's initial top 100 big board, exactly zero quarterback prospects found their way into the top 20.

Yet, four of them can be found in the first round of this mock draft.

Other positions of note are interesting as well. Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum may become the highest-selected center of the modern draft era. Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis is a difference-maker despite his limited reps. A case can be made in favor of Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton as the top incoming defensive back.

Next year's class should be far from traditional.

B/R's scouting department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Nate Tice returned to piece together a post-NFL trade deadline mock draft with an eye toward individual team needs and preferences based on the current draft order, per Tankathon.