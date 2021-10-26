2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Top 100 Players

0 of 12

Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department gathered after weeks of evaluation to piece together its initial big board for the 2022 NFL draft.

NFL scouts will be coming off the road in the near future to do the same for their respective teams. The draft may still be six months away, but preparation for the event is a year-round process.

These rankings include players who have been scouted through at least two games, though not every draftable prospect has been evaluated to date. The work done so far serves as a guideline for what will eventually come.

B/R's Scouting Department is comprised of five people with extensive backgrounds playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.

Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.



Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also produces video content for the scouting academy, contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator or OL Masterminds.



Derrik Klassen: Derrik joins this team this year while contributing to Football Outsiders and Odds Checker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.



Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten.

Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale



10: Generational Talent / No. 1 Overall



9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect



9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect



8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round



8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round



7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round



7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup/Potential Starter / 3rd Round



6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / 4th Round



6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round



5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round



5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA



3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body // UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:



Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs



Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs



Derrik Klassen: DL, EDGE and LBs



Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties