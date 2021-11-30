2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player RankingsNovember 30, 2021
2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player Rankings
College football's regular season is complete. Conference championships and bowl games are all that remain before the NFL draft cycle starts in earnest. Two months from now, players will be in Las Vegas and Mobile, Alabama, practicing for the East-West Shrine and Senior Bowls.
Draft boards are taking shape based on what's been seen through 13 weeks of play. As such, Bleacher Report reveals its Top 150 prospects to date with positional breakdowns of those rankings.
Evaluations are based on multiple viewings of each prospect, though the process remains ongoing. Prospects with significant injuries or off-field issues are still included with the idea of the best possible outcome based on their respective situations.
B/R's Scouting Department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik joins this team this year while contributing to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten.
Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent / No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup/Potential Starter / 3rd Round
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / 4th Round
6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round
5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA
________________________________
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers
Derrik Klassen: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Top 150
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.4)
2. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (9.1)
3. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.1)
4. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (9.1)
5. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (9.0)
6. Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State (8.9)
7. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
8. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
9. Drake London, WR, USC (8.8)
10. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.7)
11. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
12. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.6)
13. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.6)
14. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
15. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.5)
16. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
17. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.2)
18. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (8.2)
19. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.1)
20. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (8.1)
21. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
22. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.0)
23. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (8.0)
24. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
25. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (8.0)
26. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (7.9)
27. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (7.9)
28. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (7.9)
29. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.9)
30. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.9)
31. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.9)
32. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (7.9)
33. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.9)
34. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (7.9)
35. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.9)
36. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.9)
37. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.9)
38. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (7.8)
39. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.8)
40. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (7.8)
41. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.8)
42. Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State (7.8)
43. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.8)
44. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.8)
45. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (7.7)
46. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (7.7)
47. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (7.7)
48. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.7)
49. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.7)
50. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.7)
51. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (7.7)
52. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (7.6)
53. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.6)
54. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.6)
55. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.5)
56. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)
57. Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky (7.5)
58. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.5)
59. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.5)
60. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (7.5)
61. Jalen Cropper, WR, Fresno State (7.5)
62. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (7.4)
63. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (7.4)
64. Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson (7.4)
65. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (7.4)
66. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
67. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
68. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.4)
69. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.4)
70. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.4)
71. Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama (7.4)
72. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.4)
73. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (7.4)
74. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.3)
75. Cade Mays, OT, Tennessee (7.3)
76. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (7.3)
77. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (7.3)
78. Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State (7.3)
79. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (7.3)
80. Jalen Catalon, S, Arkansas (7.3)
81. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.3)
82. James Empey, IOL, BYU (7.3)
83. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.2)
84. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
85. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (7.2)
86. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (7.2)
87. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.2)
88. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
89. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.2)
90. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
91. Jermayne Lole, DL, Arizona State (7.1)
92. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.1)
93. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (7.1)
94. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.1)
95. Kenderick Duncan, S, Louisville (7.0)
96. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland (7.0)
97. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.0)
98. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State (7.0)
99. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.0)
100. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
101. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (7.0)
102. Will Mallory, TE, Miami (7.0)
103. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.9)
104. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.9)
105. Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida (6.9)
106. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (6.9)
107. Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana (6.9)
108. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (6.9)
109. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (6.9)
110. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (6.9)
111. Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson (6.9)
112. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (6.9)
113. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.9)
114. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.9)
115. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.8)
116. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.8)
117. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.8)
118. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (6.8)
119. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.8)
120. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (6.8)
121. Aaron Frost, IOL, Nevada (6.8)
122. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
123. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
124. Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn (6.7)
125. Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham (6.7)
126. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington (6.7)
127. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (6.7)
128. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
129. Jayden Daniels, QB, Arizona State (6.7)
130. Phil Jurkovec, QB, Boston College (6.7)
131. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.6)
132. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.6)
133. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (6.6)
134. Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia (6.5)
135. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (6.5)
136. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
137. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (6.5)
138. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (6.5)
139. Zion Nelson, OT, Miami (6.5)
140. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.5)
141. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.4)
142. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
143. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (6.4)
144. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.4)
145. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (6.3)
146. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
147. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.3)
148. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.2)
149. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (6.2)
150. Trey Dean III, CB, Florida (6.2)
Quarterbacks
Scouted by Nate Tice
Most Accurate: Carson Strong
Best Arm Strength: Desmond Ridder
Best Mobility: Malik Willis
Most Pro-Ready: Kenny Pickett
1. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (8.0)
2. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (7.9)
3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss (7.7)
4. Malik Willis, Liberty (7.4)
5. Sam Howell, North Carolina (7.4)
6. Jake Haener, Fresno State (7.0)
7. Carson Strong, Nevada (7.0)
8. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky (6.9)
9. Tanner McKee, Stanford (6.8)
10. Jayden Daniels, Arizona State (6.7)
11. Phil Jurkovec, Boston College (6.7)
Explain the Grade: Desmond Ridder
Ridder has taken a significant leap in 2021 to make him a true first-round quarterback prospect. More of a bundle of traits before this season, Ridder improved on his consistency and overall polish. He is asked to make legitimate NFL passes in a Cincinnati offense that requires him to progress and layer throws at all three levels, which he is more than willing and able to do.
Ridder displays very good arm strength, but he can also throw with touch and timing. His pocket movement is a true plus-trait, which, combined with good eyes, makes him dangerous attacking defenses from the pocket.
The Bearcats quarterback possesses very good athleticism and long speed that makes him a legit weapon on designed runs and on scrambles, but he prefers to do his damage from the pocket. Ridder's accuracy has flashes of good to very good but can be inconsistent, especially in the early portions of the game. He does make the occasional boneheaded play that he will need to continue to wean out of his game.
Ridder already shows a fun skill set, produces for a burgeoning program and still has more room for growth at the NFL level, which makes him a more exciting QB prospect than initially meets the eye.
Running Backs
Scouted by Nate Tice
Best Speed: Kenneth Walker III
Best Power: Tyler Allgeier
Best Vision: Breece Hall
Best Hands: Kyren Williams
Best Third-Down Back: Kyren Williams
1. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (8.0)
2. Breece Hall, Iowa State (7.9)
3. Tyler Allgeier, BYU (7.8)
4. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (7.7)
5. Zach Charbonett, UCLA (7.6)
6. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame (7.5)
7. Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama (7.5)
8. D'vonte Price, Florida International (6.8)
9. Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State (6.8)
10. Zamir White, Georgia (6.6)
11. CJ Verdell, Oregon (6.6)
12. Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Tyler Allgeier
Allgeier is a runner with good size (5'11", 220 pounds), speed, toughness and vision that projects as a productive player in any type of run scheme. He flashes the willingness and eyes in pass production to stay on the field for passing downs at the next level, which makes him a valid three-down running back prospect.
The only true weakness he's shown on film so far is some ball-security issues after his usage received an uptick. But Allgeier plays with good tempo on his runs, an understanding of how to set up blocks before exploding through the hole with the long speed to hit the home run and the power to run through defenders.
Wide Receivers
Scouted by Nate Tice
Best Hands: Jahan Dotson
Best Route-Runner: Chris Olave
Best Speed: Jameson Williams
Best Slot Receiver: Khalil Shakir
Most Pro-Ready: Chris Olave
1. Drake London, USC (8.8)
2. Chris Olave, Ohio State (8.7)
3. Jahan Dotson, Penn State (8.6)
4. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (8.6)
5. Treylon Burks, Arkansas (8.5)
6. Jameson Williams, Alabama (8.1)
7. Justyn Ross, Clemson (8.0)
8. David Bell, Purdue (7.9)
9. John Metchie III, Alabama (7.9)
10. George Pickens, Georgia (7.6)
11. Khalil Shakir, Boise State (7.5)
12. Jalen Cropper, Fresno State (7.5)
13. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati (7.1)
14. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama (7.1)
15. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (7.0)
16. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.0)
17. Romeo Doubs, Nevada (6.9)
18. Joseph Ngata, Clemson (6.9)
19. Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Carolina (6.9)
20. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana (6.6)
21. Zay Flowers, Boston College (6.5)
22. Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State (6.2)
Explain the Grade: Treylon Burks
Burks almost looks fake when you watch him. He moves so easy with such a large frame (6'3", 225 lbs) that you don't realize how fast he's going until he's pulling away from defenders. Burks shows soft hands and extends for throws away from his body, which gives him the flair for a spectacular catch. He will align both inside and outside the numbers for Arkansas, and the Razorbacks design as many plays as possible to get the ball in his hands.
Burks remains a work in progress with his route running. There are times when he will get bodied by smaller defensive backs because of his lack of polish. He will expose his chest and get "stuck" at the top of his routes as he's attempting to get in and out of a break. How much a team thinks he can improve at the next level—determining whether it's just technique or because he's unable to do so—really is the main cap on his ceiling.
Tight Ends
Scouted by Nate Tice
Best Receiver: Trey McBride
Most Versatile: Trey McBride
Best Blocker: Jeremy Ruckert
Most Pro-Ready: Trey McBride
1. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (7.9)
2. Trey McBride, Colorado State (7.7)
3. Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama (7.4)
4. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (7.3)
5. Cade Otton, Washington (7.2)
6. Will Mallory, Miami (7.0)
7. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (6.9)
8. Jelani Woods, Virginia (6.9)
9. Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State (6.9)
10. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (6.8)
11. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.8)
12. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
13. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Trey McBride
The Rams know where their bread is buttered and feed Trey McBride as much as possible. McBride is already a very good route-runner at the tight end position because he shows the ability to stay tight on breaking routes and already has an expansive route tree at the collegiate level. He has good hands and is comfortable extending for throws.
McBride isn't an overwhelming athlete and lacks the legitimate length to be a true blocker, which might make him an F-only tight end at the next level who needs to be "hidden" a bit on run-blocking assignments. But he plays with good toughness and the blocking technique to make him more than just a speed bump for defensive linemen.
Offensive Tackles
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Best Pass-Blocker: Evan Neal
Best Zone-Blocker: Ikem Ekwonu
Most Pro-Ready: Evan Neal
Most Versatile: Ikem Ekwonu
1. Evan Neal, Alabama (9.1)
2. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State (8.9)
3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State (8.2)
4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (7.9)
5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan (7.9)
6. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota (7.8)
7. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State (7.7)
8. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (7.5)
9. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State (7.4)
10. Rasheed Walker, Penn State (7.4)
11. Cade Mays, Tennessee (7.3)
12. Braxton Jones, Southern Utah (7.3)
13. Max Mitchell, Louisiana (7.2)
14. Obinna Eze, TCU (6.9)
15. Abraham Lucas, Washington State (6.8)
16. Nick Zakelj, Fordham (6.7)
17. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (6.7)
18. Matt Waletzko, North Dakota (6.5)
19. Zion Nelson, Miami (6.5)
20. Austin Deculus, LSU (6.4)
Explain the Grade: Bernhard Raimann
Raimann is still very new to the offensive line and it shows in the finer aspects of the position, such as hitting consistent landmarks, staying square in his pass sets and hitting aiming points as a run-blocker. His relative lack of development is also what makes him such an enticing prospect since his athleticism, balance, body control and ability to recover are so impressive.
The Austrian import has improved as the year has progressed while having many of the critical, unteachable traits needed to become a longtime starter at tackle. There would likely be a bit of a rocky transition period to the NFL, but if the left tackle takes to coaching and steadily improves as he has in college, then there is a clear path for a plus starter at a premium position.
Interior Offensive Line
Scouted by Brandon Thorn
Best Run-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Best Pass-Blocker: Zion Johnson
Best Zone-Blocker: Tyler Linderbaum
Most Pro-Ready: Tyler Linderbaum
Most Versatile: Kenyon Green
1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (9.0)
2. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (8.2)
3. Zion Johnson, Boston College (7.9)
4. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.5)
5. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (7.4)
6. Jamaree Salyer, Georgia (7.4)
7. Thayer Munford, Ohio State (7.3)
8. James Empey, BYU (7.3)
9. Dylan Parham, Memphis (7.2)
10. Sean Rhyan, UCLA (7.0)
11. Aaron Frost, Nevada (6.8)
12. Nick Ford, Utah (6.5)
13. Ed Ingram, LSU (6.2)
Explain the Grade: Zion Johnson
Johnson is a thickly built (6'3", 316 lbs), powerful guard prospect with experience at tackle to offer some versatility in a pinch. He has very good mobility in his lower half with powerful hips and hands to create instant jolt at the point of attack and control throughout the rep as a run-blocker.
The Davidson transfer is patient and technically sound in protection with very good strike timing to locate, punch and latch onto rushers with a firm anchor to end reps quickly.
Johnson is also a quick processor and deciphers line games and stunts well. While the guard's athletic ability is merely solid, he plays fast and under control with sound technique to be a reliable, longtime starter in any scheme.
Defensive Linemen
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Nose Tackle: Jordan Davis
Best Pass-Rusher: Perrion Winfrey
Best Run-Stopper: Jordan Davis
Most Versatile: Travon Walker
1. Jordan Davis, Georgia (8.9)
2. Logan Hall, Houston (7.8)
3. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma (7.8)
4. Travon Walker, Georgia (7.7)
5. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (7.5)
6. Zachary Carter, Florida (7.4)
7. Tyler Davis, Clemson (7.4)
8. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama (7.3)
9. Jermayne Lole, Arizona State (7.1)
10. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Haskell Garrett
Haskell Garrett’s explosive traits are enticing. He comes off the ball well against the run and pass to generate disruption.
However, Garrett’s play strength is underwhelming. He gets blown entirely off the line of scrimmage too often in the run game, especially when double-teamed, which may be expected to some degree for someone who projects as a three-technique in the NFL.
But it's to the point where concerns arise about whether he can be a three-down player at the NFL level.
Edge-Rushers
Scouted by Derrik Klassen.
Best Speed Rusher: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Best Power Rusher: George Karlaftis
Best Run-Stopper: Aidan Hutchinson
Most Versatile: George Karlaftis
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (9.4)
2. George Karlaftis, Purdue (9.1)
3. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (9.1)
4. David Ojabo, Michigan (8.1)
5. Drake Jackson, USC (7.9)
6. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State (7.8)
7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State (7.6)
8. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.4)
9. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina (7.3)
10. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.3)
11. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State (7.2)
12. Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (7.2)
13. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma (7.2)
Explain the Grade: Kingsley Enagbare
It's difficult to find special traits to warrant first-round consideration for Enagbare, as he's projected by others.
The 6'4" Enagbare has great length and shows impressive strength from time to time, but the exciting pass-rushing traits just aren't there relative to other first-round projections. Enagbare does not bend effectively, and his hand usage leaves a ton to be desired. He also underwhelms in terms of play strength against the run.
Enagbare can still be a starting-caliber player in the pros, but it's hard to envision what makes him a real difference-maker.
Linebackers
Scouted by Derrik Klassen
Best Blitzer: Nakobe Dean
Best Run-Stopper: Nakobe Dean
Best in Coverage: Brandon Smith
Most Versatile: Devin Lloyd
1. Brandon Smith, Penn State (7.8)
2. Devin Lloyd, Utah (7.8)
3. Nakobe Dean, Georgia (7.7)
4. Christian Harris, Alabama (7.7)
5. Ventrell Miller, Florida (6.9)
6. Zakoby McClain, Auburn (6.7)
7. Nolan Smith, Georgia (6.5)
8. Channing Tindall, Georgia (6.4)
9. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.3)
Explain the Grade: Brandon Smith
Dean, Lloyd and (to a lesser extent) Harris regularly get the most buzz among the incoming linebacker prospects. All of them are interesting in their own ways, but Smith deserves to be in the same conversation, if not above all of them.
Smith has decent size (6'3", 241 lbs) for the position and plays with an attitude to bring the hammer when he can, even at the expense of his tackling fundamentals.
Where Smith really sets himself apart is in coverage. Not only can Smith do all the zone coverage stuff like squeezing routes and driving down on underneath routes, but he proved he can also turn and run vertically up the seam. Few other linebackers in this class have proved they can do the same. That feather in Smith's cap could go a long way in a league constantly asking more of its linebackers in coverage.
Cornerbacks
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Derek Stingley Jr.
Best in Zone Coverage: Tiawan Mullen
Best Slot Corner: Daxton Hill (graded as a safety)
Most Versatile: Trent McDuffie
1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU (8.9)
2. Kaiir Elam, Florida (8.5)
3. Trent McDuffie, Washington (8.4)
4. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson (8.1)
5. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati (7.9)
6. Derion Kendrick, Georgia (7.9)
7. Martin Emerson, Mississippi State (7.9)
8. Roger McCreary, Auburn (7.4)
9. Josh Jobe, Alabama (7.4)
10. Mykael Wright, Oregon (7.1)
11. Kyler Gordon, Washington (7.0)
12. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (6.9)
13. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (6.7)
14. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech (6.4)
15. Chase Lucas, Arizona State (6.3)
16. Akayleb Evans, Missouri (6.3)
17. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.2)
Explain the Grade: Trent McDuffie
McDuffie is an athletic corner with fluid movement skills. He has the versatility to play in multiple schemes with good vision for zone coverage and enough speed to play man.
The 5'11", 195-pound defensive back shows an elusiveness in block destructions with the willingness to support the run and tackle with physicality.
There aren't many complete corners in this class, but McDuffie is definitely one of them.
Safeties
Scouted by Cory Giddings
Best in Man Coverage: Jalen Catalon
Best in Zone Coverage: Demani Richardson
Best Run-Stopper: Smoke Monday
Most Versatile: Kyle Hamilton
1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (8.7)
2. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State (8.0)
3. Jalen Catalon, Arkansas (7.3)
4. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (7.2)
5. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.1)
6. Kenderick Duncan, Louisville (7.0)
7. Smoke Monday, Auburn (6.9)
8. Bubba Bolden, Miami (6.9)
9. Daxton Hill, Michigan (6.8)
10. Lewis Cine, Georgia (6.7)
Explain the Grade: Jaquan Brisker
Brisker has gradually refined and improved his game each year.
He's a big-bodied safety (6'1", 200 lbs) who plays well to his strength and physicality but also shows good athleticism. He does his best work when he is able to roam in the box, where he shoots gaps on blitzes and tracks the ball with very good pursuit angles. Plus, he throws his body around and delivers a blow to the ball-carrier upon arrival.
With quick feet, Brisker is able to hold his own against the pass, specifically in man coverage.