2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Latest Player Rankings

College football's regular season is complete. Conference championships and bowl games are all that remain before the NFL draft cycle starts in earnest. Two months from now, players will be in Las Vegas and Mobile, Alabama, practicing for the East-West Shrine and Senior Bowls.

Draft boards are taking shape based on what's been seen through 13 weeks of play. As such, Bleacher Report reveals its Top 150 prospects to date with positional breakdowns of those rankings.

Evaluations are based on multiple viewings of each prospect, though the process remains ongoing. Prospects with significant injuries or off-field issues are still included with the idea of the best possible outcome based on their respective situations.

B/R's Scouting Department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft.



Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides football breakdowns on his Twitter account. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.



Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.



Derrik Klassen: Derrik joins this team this year while contributing to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.



Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and collegiate teams within the Big Ten.



Brent Sobleski: Brent serves as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.



Grading Scale



10: Generational Talent / No. 1 Overall



9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect



9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect



8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect / 1st Round



8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter / Late 1st-2nd Round



7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player / 2nd Round



7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup/Potential Starter / 3rd Round



6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player / 4th Round



6.0-6.4: High-level Developmental Prospect / 5th Round



5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable / 6th-7th Round



5.0-5.4: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential / UDFA



4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect / UDFA



3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body / UDFA



Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:



Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs



Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Centers



Derrik Klassen: DL, EDGE and LBs



Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties