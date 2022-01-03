NFL Playoff Odds 2022: Super Bowl Lines for AFC, NFC Contenders After Week 17

2 of 3

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Green Bay secured the top seed in the NFC playoffs Sunday with its win over Minnesota and the Packers have looked nearly unbeatable all season.

Aaron Rodgers is the frontrunner to win the MVP award for the second, consecutive year and with home-field advantage, the Packers will be the favorites in each of the playoff games in which they appear. And rightfully so. They have been the class of the conference all season long and based on what we have seen out of them on the field, it makes total sense that oddsmakers would have them penciled in as the favorite to hoist the trophy named after iconic Packers coach, Steve Lombardi.

But...we have seen this scenario play out before.

Green Bay held home-field advantage a year ago and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waltzed in, beat them at Lambeau and cashed their ticket to the Super Bowl.

The "advantage" proved to be for naught as the Packers were eliminated earlier than expecting, their hopes and dreams dashed by Tom Brady and Co.

That could happen again this year.

The NFC is a stacked conference with any number of teams capable of heading into Green Bay and knocking Rodgers, Davante Adams and the rest of the squad out of contention.

The Los Angeles Rams are rediscovering their run game, thanks to Sony Michele, and are proving they can win even when quarterback Matthew Stafford struggles. Dallas has the offensive firepower to go point-for-point with the Packers and Tampa Bay has the confidence of having beat Green Bay in the aforementioned game.

Then there is Arizona, which regained much-needed momentum by way of their win over Dallas Sunday.

Potent offenses and playmaking defenses make any one of those teams capable of dashing Rodgers' dreams of a second title.

Still, with Green Bay appearing more determined than ever after consecutive losses in the NFC Championship game, and sporting a top 10 defense, it will be a tall task to oust them in a playoff scenario that appears to favor them.