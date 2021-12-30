Celtics' Top Trade Priorities Entering 2022

0 of 3

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics feel like they should be better than this.

Whether that's because of the organization's storied history, its recent runs to three Eastern Conference Finals in four years or the presence of in-prime stars Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, the Celtics simply seem capable of doing more.

Yet after Wednesday night's loss to the Kawhi Leonard-less, Paul George-less Los Angeles Clippers, the Celtics are three games under .500 since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Something's gotta give, or, more likely, something needs to change, which makes Boston a fascinating team to track during trade season. The Celtics could (and maybe should) swing for the fences, or they could make moves around the margin and hope it's enough to make their whole closer to the sum of its parts.

Either way, Boston should be open for business with the following three items on top of its wishlist.