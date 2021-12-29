Answering One 2022 Draft Question for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

We're still two weeks away from the NFL postseason and roughly four months away from the start of the 2022 NFL draft. Between the NFL playoffs, the College Football Playoff, the scouting combine and free agency, a lot is going to change between now and the start of Round 1.

Once the draft officially kicks off on April 28 in Las Vegas, the draft picture will only evolve further. As prospects come off the board and teams execute trades, general managers and other draft decision-makers must be prepared to adjust on the fly.

This doesn't mean that teams are going to wait until draft week to start doing their homework, of course—though it may feel like that occasionally. Teams spend months and even years dissecting prospects and gauging needs before draft day arrives.

In other words, it's never too early for front-office members to ask themselves what positions they're looking to target, which prospects deserve a deeper dive and how much they value draft capital in a specific year.

Here, you'll find one question each team should be looking to answer before or during the 2022 draft. We're looking less at prospect-specific questions here—again, draft boards are far from settled—and more at questions involving team needs, positional value, draft positions and franchise outlook.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.