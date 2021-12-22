NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Which Prospect Separated Himself as the Top QB?

0 of 10

With the college football season winding down, the 2022 NFL draft picture becomes clearer with each passing day.

A near season's worth of film can now be digested and evaluated to form a better picture of the incoming talent. Meanwhile, players with remaining eligibility are making decisions whether to declare or return for another collegiate season.

All the while, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department is hard at work readying itself for the onset of the predraft process. The team of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Nate Tice continue to work their way through hundreds of prospects as the B/R rankings come together with only a handful of bowl games yet to be played and the actual pre-draft process almost ready to begin.

Who better to ask about the upcoming class and how it's taking shape?

They're making a list and checking it twice, and this year's third community mailbag hits shelves just in time for the holiday season.