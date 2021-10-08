Glazer: Russell Wilson Trade Drama with Seahawks Was 'Very Dicey,' Could Resurface

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

The Russell Wilson trade drama was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason until it was overshadowed by Aaron Rodgers updates, but the Seattle Seahawks could be in for something similar after the 2021 campaign.

Jay Glazer appeared on Thursday's NFL on Fox pregame show and suggested the situation was "very dicey" and could happen again during the upcoming offseason:

"He also said in the piece to Erin [Andrews]—great piece, Erin—that it was 'blown out of proportion' this offseason. It wasn't. It started the day of the Super Bowl. That's when it started with Russell and his agent. You know, the thing here is Russell has a no-trade clause. He can decide where he's gonna go. But, no, it was very dicey here in the offseason between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Now, of course, they put it back together. Everything is great right now with Pete Carroll. He was part of that interview process for Shane Waldron, his offensive coordinator. So, right now everything's great. But in the offseason can I see Russell do this again? A million percent. I see Russell trying to do this again."

It was not the first time Wilson said the situation was blown out of proportion.

In June, he told reporters: "I've always wanted to play here for my full career, obviously. I think there was some unfortunate frustrations after the season. Obviously you want to win it all and do it all and do everything you can. I think everybody on our team does. You want to win it, and I think, unfortunately, I think it got a little blown out of proportion a little bit."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (via colleagues Brady Henderson and Jeremy Fowler) in February that Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, said the quarterback didn't request a trade but would accept one to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

Wilson had told reporters he wanted to be more involved in Seattle's personnel decisions and that he was frustrated with the number of hits he took.

Wilson and the Seahawks are 2-2 this season. The seven-time Pro Bowler threw for more than 4,100 yards in each of the last two years and is off to a solid start with a 72.5 completion percentage, 1,044 yards and nine touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Yet the NFC West is loaded, and the Seahawks have a daunting task ahead of them to compete for a playoff spot against the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

To hear Glazer tell it, there could be an offseason of drama waiting, too.