Russell Wilson Says He Never Requested Trade from Seahawks Despite Agent's Statement

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters on Thursday that he did not request a trade away from the team.

Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic provided more insight and context regarding comments from Wilson, who was the subject of trade talk earlier this year.

In February, ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke with Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, who provided a list of four teams that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for should the team want to move him.

The Chicago Bears reportedly made a massive offer to the Seahawks for Wilson but were turned down, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on March 17:

Joe Rivera of Sporting News provided a complete breakdown of the saga between Wilson and the Seahawks this offseason, which included reported concerns that the quarterback had regarding his lack of protection up front as well as offensive issues the team encountered late in the season.

Regardless of any reported issues between Wilson and the Seahawks, the two sides appear to have moved on with their sights set on the 2021 campaign.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said as much to NFL Network's Rich Eisen on May 21:

The Seahawks finished with a 12-4 record and an NFC West title last year. They looked like Super Bowl contenders for part of the regular season thanks to an explosive offense featuring Wilson and star wideouts Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, which helped the team start 5-0.

However, the Seahawks then went 3-4 over their next seven games as the offense began to sputter. The regression continued through much of the end of the season, ending with a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Wilson was sacked five times in that game and threw for just 142 yards. He was excellent during the regular season, though, tossing 40 touchdown passes and completing 68.8 percent of his passes, both career-high marks.

The 2021 Seahawks' regular season will begin on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.