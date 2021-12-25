Eagles' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 16

0 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles received their first bit of good news from Week 16 in the NFC wild-card race on Thursday night.

The loss suffered by the San Francisco 49ers pulled them down to 8-7. The Eagles can reach that record with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

San Francisco owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia, but the 49ers' margin for error is now smaller than it was before Thursday.

Jalen Hurts and Co. should hope for the Minnesota Vikings to suffer the same fate against the Los Angeles Rams to potentially finish the weekend in a playoff position.

The Eagles could use losses by the teams beneath them in the standings as well to ensure they do not fall too far if the worst-case scenario appears in Week 16, like it did in Week 12 against the Giants.