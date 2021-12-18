Eagles' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 15

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The lone benefit of the Philadelphia Eagles playing on Tuesday night is they will know exactly what is needed to improve their standing in the NFC wild-card race.

Philadelphia's rescheduled game with the Washington Football Team is one of two NFC divisional clashes that were moved from Sunday to Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks also play Tuesday.

The Eagles can directly improve their playoff spot by beating the Football Team, who comes into Week 15 in seventh place in the NFC.

A win over Washington is the most likely outcome that would help the Eagles' playoff hopes over the next few days.

Philadelphia needs to hope for upsets elsewhere. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are both heavy favorites on Sunday.